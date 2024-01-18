5 times a spinner led his team to a Super Over win ft. Ravi Bishnoi

Super Overs in limited-overs cricket are fan favorites thanks to their unique rules and the thrill-a-minute ride. It replaced the bowl-out, initially used as the tie-breaker in T20s, in the second half of 2008.

To refresh memories, as per the Super Over rule, each team selects three batters, with their innings ending if two of them get out. The team who batted second in the original match bats first in the Super Over, while the bowling team chooses the end to bowl from.

Further enhancements to the rule included replacing the boundary count, the deciding factor in a tied Super Over, with subsequent Super Overs played until an outright win is achieved.

Considering it is only a six-ball event, the magnitude of each boundary multifolds, making captains hesitant to bowl spinners in the Super Over. Yet, the other side of the coin suggests bowling spinners could be a better option when bowling out the opponent (picking up two wickets) is the priority.

Nevertheless, spinners form a minority in bowling super-overs, further heightening the praise and laurels should they deliver a victory for the side with their bowling in the one-over shootout.

In that context, let us look at five instances when a spinner led his team to a Super Over win.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi vs Afghanistan, 2024

The latest installment of a tied T20I game happened between India and Afghanistan in Bangalore. However, the contest was a first of its kind, becoming the first international match to be decided by a double super-over.

After both teams churned out runs for fun by totaling 424 runs in the 20-over affair, the game progressed to the super-over. Pacer Mukesh Kumar took the ball for Team India and conceded 16 runs in his over.

In response, the hosts scored 16 also, meaning a second super-over was required to decide a winner. India scored only 11 in the second one-over battle, leaving the Afghans a chasable 12 to win.

An inspired Rohit Sharma turned to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, realizing wickets are the only way out for the side to emerge victorious. Bishnoi repaid the skipper's faith by picking up two wickets for only a solitary run in three deliveries to help India snatch a 10-run win.

The 23-year-old outfoxed veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi with his first delivery and dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz with the third ball to bowl Afghanistan out.

#2 Maheesh Theekshana vs New Zealand, 2023

Sri Lanka's latest mystery spinner, Maheesh Theekshana, weaved his magic in the super-over against New Zealand in Auckland last year.

In a high-scoring thriller that culminated with both teams finishing on 196, the 23-year-old conceded runs at an economy of less than six. With figures of 1/22 in four overs, the wily spinner ensured the Blackcaps could not cross the finish line in regulation.

The Lankans entrusted Theekshana with the ball in the super-over, and the youngster did not disappoint, giving away only eight runs and picking up both wickets.

After dismissing Jimmy Neesham for a golden duck, Theekshana removed Mark Chapman with the final delivery of the over. It left Sri Lanka a target of only nine runs to win, and they achieved it with ease with just two legal deliveries.

#3 Imran Tahir vs Sri Lanka, 2019

Tahir out-skilled Perera in the super-over to win South Africa the game.

With Imran Tahir, it has always been about resilience, bravery, and wanting to be in the battle that has made him among the best limited-overs spinners in the world.

Those qualities came to the forefront in the opening T20I of Sri Lanka's tour of South Africa in 2019. On a tricky Newlands wicket, the teams scored a lowly 134 each in their 20 overs.

Thanks to a brilliant spell of 1/21 in his four overs, Tahir was handed the ball in the super-over with the Proteas defending 14. The now 44-year-old was up against the big-hitting Tisara Perera and the free-flowing Avishka Fernando.

Unperturbed, Tahir did not concede a single boundary and gave away only five runs as the hosts triumphed by nine runs.

#4 Sunil Narine - CPL 2014

It is only fitting that arguably the most accomplished T20 bowler, Sunil Narine, produces his magic in a super-over.

The match in question goes way back to the 2014 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season when Narine was at the peak of his powers. Playing for the Guyana Warriors, the off-spinner stunned his home team, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel.

A low-scoring humdinger saw both teams finish on 118 in their 20 overs, with Narine producing outstanding figures of 2/23 in his four overs.

Yet, Guyana could muster only 11 runs in their one over on a tacky Providence wicket. Narine took matters into his hands and became the first bowler to dish out a maiden in a super-over.

The now-feared Nicholas Pooran was outclassed by the wily mystery spinner and played four dot balls before holing out to long-off in the penultimate delivery. Ross Taylor swung and missed the final ball as Narine exhibited all his tricks in one of the all-time great super-over displays.

#5 Axar Patel - IPL 2021

The first instance of two spinners bowling the super over in IPL history saw left-arm spinner Axar Patel come up trumps against Afghanistan star Rashid Khan in the 2021 season.

Playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC) against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Axar brought the side back into the contest with a twin strike in the 17th over of the original 20-over affair. After bagging figures of 2/26 in four overs, the 29-year-old was tasked with bowling the super-over for DC.

Bowling against the international superstar duo of David Warner and Kane Williamson, Axar held his own and conceded only seven runs. The left-arm spinner bamboozled the batters with his guile, mixing full deliveries on the blockhole with his customary good-length balls.

Despite Axar's brilliance, DC needed all six deliveries against Rashid to complete a final-ball victory.

