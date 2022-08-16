5 types of foods Rishabh Pant loves to eat

Rishabh Pant has emerged as one of the country's most popular cricket stars in recent years. The left-hander has successfully carved a niche in India's star-studded lineup with his impactful performances across formats.

The keeper-batter has entertained viewers with his fearless approach on the field. The southpaw's playing style has become a huge hit among the masses, earning him a massive following.

The player's fans have frequently inquired about his interests outside of the cricket field. While Rishabh Pant follows a healthy diet, he is also known to be a big-time foodie.

The youngster has on several occasions spoken about his favorite dishes. Pant's teammate Yuzvendra Chahal revealed while speaking on Tanmay Bhat's YouTube channel that the wicketkeeper would want to taste every dish that's on the table.

Here, we take a look at five food items that Rishabh Pant relishes the most.

#5 Podi Dosa and Masala Omelet

Rishabh Pant has been targeted by many for his fitness. As a result, he has had to make several changes to his diet in the past. He has swapped a few unhealthy options with healthier dishes

Notably, he made a few such changes during India's home series against England in 2021. As per reports, the player chose not to eat any north Indian cuisine during that time.

According to Republic World, Rishabh Pant preferred to have Podi Dosa and Masala Omelet when he was stationed at the team hotel in Ahmedabad. It was reported that this was the team India star's usual order during his stay.

#4 Chole Bhature and Aloo Paranthas

While Rishabh Pant was born in Roorkee in Uttarakhand, he later shifted base to Delhi to pursue his cricketing dream. Delhi is known to be a heaven for food lovers and the place is especially popular for its street food.

Pant also likes to indulge in Chole Bhature at times. Apart from the popular street food, he is also a big fan of Aloo Paranthas.

However, it is worth mentioning that the 24-year-old now follows a healthy diet. Speaking to the Times of India last year, his childhood coach, the late Tarak Sinha, revealed how the player had gained some weight during the lockdown as he didn't have proper training facilities in his hometown.

He also mentioned that Pant started following a strict diet to get back into shape during last year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

#3 Quinoa with spring onions and sprouts

Quinoa is a superfood that is considered to be a healthy substitute for wheat. It is known to have very high nutritional value as it is packed with vitamins and minerals. This is why many athletes have added it to their diet.

Pant likes to have Quinoa with some spring onions and sprouts, making it an even healthier option as sprouts are also rich in a number of importunet nutrients.

Screenshot of Rishabh Pant's Instagram story.

The wicketkeeper shared a picture on his Instagram story in December last year to reveal that he was having a bowl of quinoa with spring onions and sprouts for dinner.

#2 Macaroni and cheese

The Delhi Capitals (DC) captain's favorite pasta is Macaroni. He loves to have classic baked macaroni and cheese, according to a TOI report.

While he does have to stick to his diet as he is expected to be in good shape because of his career, he does enjoy having macaroni as one of his cheat meals.

Notably, macaroni and cheese is one of the most popular dishes in a number of countries and is the go-to comfort food for many.

#1 Homemade food

The dynamic batter enjoys having homemade food. Pant, like many of his teammates, likes to stick to simple 'ghar ka khaana' when he isn't on the road for his cricketing commitments.

He has taken to his Instagram account in the past to share a picture in which he can be seen having homecooked food at his home alongside his family. Pant captioned the post as:

"Family reunion dinner"

