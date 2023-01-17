5 unique awards in cricket history

Cricket has evolved a lot in recent years. The sport is played in more than 100 nations these days, with players aiming to make their respective countries and franchises proud with their performances.

Like every team sport, there are rewards for the best performers in cricket matches. The Man of the Match award exists in a majority of the tournaments, while in bigger competitions, there are more awards, depending on the number of sponsors.

Generally, award winners receive a cash bonus, a trophy, or a cheque for their top performances, but there have been some unique awards and prizes given to cricketers in the sport's history. Here's a list of the five most unique awards.

#1 Green belt in International League T20

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Robin Uthappa with the green belt for the highest run-getter in ILT20. Robin Uthappa with the green belt for the highest run-getter in ILT20. https://t.co/lselxTqp9A

The highest run-getters and highest wicket-takers receive grand prizes in T20 leagues across the world. In the IPL, the batter who scores the most runs wins the Orange Cap, while the bowler who takes the most wickets takes the Purple Cap award home.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) launched the International League T20 tournament. In that competition, the batter who scores the highest number of runs receives a green belt, which resembles a wrestling championship belt.

#2 Sunshine Snacks Voucher

CPL T20 @CPL In the semi-final it was Darren Bravo that won Sunshine Snacks Power Shot of the Day. Who is going to win the prize in the final? #CPLFinal In the semi-final it was Darren Bravo that won Sunshine Snacks Power Shot of the Day. Who is going to win the prize in the final? #CPLFinal https://t.co/hsmw3Lfoh1

It is rare to see a cricketer receiving snacks as an award, but in the 2017 Caribbean Premier League, sponsor Sunshine awarded the player who hit the best shot in the match with a package of snacks.

The award was known as the 'Sunshine Snacks Power Shot of the Day'. Big names like Darren Bravo, Martin Guptill and Kevon Cooper were among the players who won this award.

#3 Blender

Northerndesis @northerndesis Never forget when Luke Wright , an international cricketer for England, was given a blender for being the man of the match in a game in Dhaka Never forget when Luke Wright, an international cricketer for England, was given a blender for being the man of the match in a game in Dhaka https://t.co/fFV7i4x1q5

England all-rounder Luke Wright turned up for Abahani Limited in a league in Dhaka. For his brilliant performance in a match, the England player received a blender.

To date, it remains one of the most unique prizes given to a cricketer. A kitchen appliance manufacturer might have been a sponsor in the tournament, which is why Wright received the blender.

#4 A lawnmower

Barry Chambers @irishcricket1 When Makhaya Ntini won a lawnmower for his MOM performance against Ireland at Clontarf in 2003. cricketeurope.com/DATABASE/ARTIC… When Makhaya Ntini won a lawnmower for his MOM performance against Ireland at Clontarf in 2003. cricketeurope.com/DATABASE/ARTIC… https://t.co/tQZljXg85T

Makhaya Ntini played a tour match against Ireland back in 2003. The South African fast bowler brought his 'A' game to the table and returned with figures of 3/21, dismissing the trio of Jeremy Bray, Andre Botha and Peter Gillespie. He also played a role in executing Niall O'Brien's run-out.

Ntini was named the Man of the Match for his brilliant performance. Much to his surprise, the South African star received a lawnmower as an award. The sponsors for the match were Viking, a lawnmower brand. As per Cricket Europe, Ntini decided against taking the lawnmower to South Africa and exchanged it for some cash with the sponsors.

#5 Washing Machine

Ireland cricket has some revolutionary thinkers (Image: Getty)

Back in 1978, Ireland played a three-day match against Denmark, with the sponsors 'Candy' offering a washing machine to the Man of the Match award winner. Dermott Monteith was the favorite to win the prize after scoring a half-century and scalping four wickets.

However, the competition became intense when John Elder bagged six wickets in the second innings. Monteith was the captain of the team, and he took Elder off the attack. The Irish skipper came to bowl again and took two more Danish wickets, ensuring that he won the washing machine.

