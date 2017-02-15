5 ways Joe Root can make England a better side

The appointment of Joe Root as Test skipper comes as no surprise. But will he succeed in his new role?

Joe Root could be more suited at no.4 for England

The resignation of skipper Alastair Cook after a disastrous Indian tour was expected as was the promotion of Joe Root, Cook's most faithful student in his tenure at the helm. But the challenges awaiting captain Root are huge and whether he survives them like a warrior or succumbs to them will decide his future as England skipper.

World Cricket is used to seeing the best batsman of the team promoted to captaincy and doing extremely well. Take the case of Virat Kohli or Kane Williamson, both whom made a seamless transition to captaincy and in fact did a better job batting when captaining the side.

If Joe Root can keep up with the current trend, England will be pleased. But captaincy as such is much more than individual performances and Root will have to lift up his troops from the wounds suffered in India.

Here we take a look at five ways Joe Root can make England a better Test outfit than under Cook.

#5 Defining the top order

A huge challenge that awaits Root will be the Ashes in December, before which he has important series against the South Africans and West Indies. While South Africa under Du Plessis is a huge challenge, England are expected to win on their home ground.

Joe Root will have the task of defining his top order before that. When Keaton Jennings and Haseeb Hameed are both fit, Root will have to find a place for them. The no.4 slot was occupied by Moeen Ali without much success and there could be an opening at 4 if Ali is asked to go back down the order.

Root can push himself down to 4, where he has had great success and ask one of Jennings or Hameed to occupy the crucial no.3 spot. While it will be a huge test for the youngsters, having a technically correct batsman at three is a plus. If he can inspire them to good performances, England will have an answer to a long-standing issue.