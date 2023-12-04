5 worst bowling figures for England in ODIs ft. Sam Curran 

Shai Hope struck a fantastic century in the first ODI between the West Indies and England in Antigua on Sunday to set up the chase for his side and eventually win it.

Chasing 326, the Windies managed to gun down the total in 48.5 overs thanks primarily to skipper Hope's innings.

In the course of that innings, England's left-arm seamer Sam Curran conceded 98 runs in the ten overs he bowled. It turned out to be the most ever conceded by an English bowler in this format of the game.

Although Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson too leaked runs, Curran went for plenty.

The Windies found it far too easy to convert the chances provided to them on a platter by Curran and company.

In this listicle, we bring to you the five worst bowling figures for England in ODIs.

#1 Sam Curran - 0/98 vs West Indies, 2023

Sam Curran leads the list with the 0/98 he registered against the West Indies in the first ODI played between the two teams in North Sound on Sunday.

Curran did not have a good day on the field, and was carted all over the ground by the home team.

The latter's skipper Shai Hope scored a match-winning century off just 83 balls to seal the deal for his team.

Curran came under fire for bowling too full at times, and the placid batting surface did not come to his help either.

#2 Steve Harmison - 0/97 vs Sri Lanka, 2006

Former England pacer Steve Harmison.

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison comes second on this list with the infamous spell of 0/97 he bowled against Sri Lanka at Headingley in the 2006 series.

Batting first, England scored 321/7 but could not stop the Lankans from chasing the total down in just 38 overs.

While Marcus Trescothick scored a century for England in the first innings, tons from Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya made the chase extremely easy from their South Asian visitors. Almost everyone in the attack came under fire, but Harmison led the way.

#3 Chris Jordan- 1/97 vs New Zealand, 2015

England's Chris Jordan.

England medium pacer Chris Jordan comes third on this list for his undistinguished figures of 1/97 against New Zealand at the Oval in 2015.

Known for his change-of-pace and cutters, Jordan is generally quite a successful bowler in limited-overs cricket.

In this game, however, he suffered at the hands of the Kiwis. The latter, who batted first, put up a gigantic 398 runs on the board thanks primarily to Ross Taylor's century and Kane Williamson's 93. Needless to say, England could not chase those runs down.

#4 Jake Ball - 1/94 vs West Indies, 2017

Coming fourth on this list is seamer Jake Ball, who gave away 94 runs and picked up one wicket against the West Indies at the Rose Bowl in Southampton in 2017.

Going at an economy of 9.40 is never an attractive statistic, and it is a matter of great prestige that Ball managed to get away with it.

England managed to chase the 289 runs set for victory, thanks to assaults from Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order.

Joe Root, coming in at number three, helped ease things as well. Ball's expensive figures did not cost England too badly in the end.

#5 James Anderson - 1/91 vs Australia, 2011

James Anderson is on this list as well.

In the one-day series that followed the 2010-11 Ashes, James Anderson bore the brunt of Shane Watson's fury in Sydney, as the hosts chased down an improbable 334 set to them for victory by England.

Anderson was off his mark by some distance on that day as Watson, Mitchell Johnson, Callum Ferguson, and Michael Clarke all tore into him.

Jonathan Trott's century had helped England to this massive total earlier in the day. This was a record chase from Australia which gave them a lead of 5-1 in the series with one match yet to be played.