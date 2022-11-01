6 Indian cricketers who were recently picked in squad but dropped without playing any matches

It was a grand evening for the Indian cricketers on Monday as the BCCI made some big announcements. The selection committee picked four different squads for the upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Rising stars Yash Dayal and Kuldeep Sen received their maiden call-ups to the national squad, while express fast bowler Umran Malik is also back in the mix. Surprisingly, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi failed to make it to any of the squads. Even pacer Avesh Khan, who recently played in the Asia Cup 2022, is not a part of any team.

While Bishnoi and Khan lost their places after playing a few matches for the national team, the following six Indian cricketers were dropped before they even started their careers.

#1 Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar was part of the Indian squad for the ODI series against South Africa earlier this month. The fast bowler earned a call-up to the Indian squad on the basis of his consistent performances in domestic cricket.

However, Kumar has not been retained in the Indian ODI squad for the series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. The selectors have picked Kuldeep Sen and Yash Dayal ahead of him.

#2 One of the star Indian cricketers in IPL - Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia is currently one of the coolest Indian cricketers. Nicknamed 'The Ice Man', Tewatia has wowed the cricket universe with his ability to win matches out of nowhere in the IPL. He was one of the main reasons behind the Gujarat Titans' success in IPL 2022.

Tewatia earned his maiden national call-up for the five-match T20I series against England in 2021. However, he warmed the benches during the series and was dropped from the squad after that. He is yet to make a comeback.

#3 Priyank Panchal

Priyank Panchal earned a call-up to the Indian Test squad for the home series against New Zealand last year. The Gujarat batter has scored heaps of runs in domestic cricket, but he is yet to represent India.

The selectors did not pick him for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are the three opening options present in the squad.

#4 Another of the star Indian cricketers in IPL - R Sai Kishore

R Sai Kishore was added to the Indian T20I squad for the tour of Sri Lanka after a COVID-19 outbreak in the team. The left-arm spinner warmed the benches on that tour and was subsequently dropped.

Despite his impressive performances for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, Kishore is yet to earn a call-up back to the Indian squad.

#5 Simarjeet Singh

Fast bowler Simarjeet Singh was added to the Indian squad as a last-minute replacement during the Sri Lankan tour. However, just like R Sai Kishore, Singh did not make it to the Indian playing XI.

Singh was quite impressive while playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022. It should not be a surprise if he makes his international debut soon.

#6 Another of the star Indian cricketers in IPL - Rahul Tripathi

SunRisers Hyderabad star Rahul Tripathi got a place in the Indian squad for the T20I series against Ireland earlier this year. However, the right-handed batter did not receive his maiden cap.

He has been out of the Indian T20I squad ever since. Tripathi is not a member of India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand as well.

