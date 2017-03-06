6 sixes Indian fans can never forget

Some shots mean more than the runs they fetch.

MS Dhoni, with 204 sixes, is the leading Indian six-hitter in ODIs

There was a time when a shot that carried the cricket ball out of the park was considered a unique event. Full matches were played without a single sixer being hit and players even frowned on a cross-bat slog. Sir Donald Bradman, considered the greatest batsman to have ever played the game, only hit 6 sixes in spite of scoring over 35,000 runs in his career.

Over the years, the attitudes have changed. A six is no longer an extraordinary event and hardly an innings goes by without a couple of balls getting whacked over the boundary ropes. But even though the shot has now become a norm, there are times when a six symbolises more than simply the runs it fetches.

It etches itself into the fans’ minds as an ever lasting memory, one that can be recalled years later and never fails to bring a nostalgic smile.

Presented here is a collection of sixes that remain memorable for Indian fans.

#6 Rahul Dravid at Old Trafford, 2011 – Hits 3 consecutive sixes vs England in his only T20 international match

Rahul Dravid was an old-school batsman. Mindful of his off stump, he played strokes that were technically correct and for his first few years, he struggled for a place in the Indian limited-overs squad. He found it hard to score at a quick pace; his primary instinct was to defend his wicket, not to attack the bowlers.

But, Dravid was also the quintessential team player – if the team needed an opener, he stepped up; if it was struggling for balance, he became the wicketkeeper. His career was epitomised by his willingness to adapt and change for the needs of his squad. By the time he hung up his boots, he was a stellar batsman in all formats.

This particular match was the only T20 international that Dravid played in Indian colours. It wasn’t a format naturally suited to his skills but the team needed runs. After a slow start, Dravid took charge in the 11th over when the batsmen really needed to push the run-rate up. Samit Patel was hoisted into the stands for three consecutive sixes that brought fans to their feet.

His first lofted shot over mid-wicket was as surprising as it was effective and even after almost six years, it remains memorable. The two that followed – a straight drive and a sweep – completed the triplet that still reminds us to Dravid’s potency as a batsman and his ability to cast himself into any mould that the team demanded.