7 players who were part of England's 2019 World Cup squad but are not part of the 2023 batch ft. Jason Roy

After Australia finalized their 2023 World Cup squad on September 6, England did the same 11 days later. Much like 2019, the Englishmen have a power-packed 15-member squad and have plenty of match-winners. Led by Jos Buttler, England will hope to become only the 3rd team to win back-to-back 50-over World Cups and the captain himself has claimed they are not going to India to defend it.

However, it is tempting to spot the differences between England's 2019 World Cup squad and the 2023 World Cup squad. The class of 2019 had plenty of match-winners, but haven't been good enough to retain their place four years from the glorious moment at Lord's.

On that note, here's a look at the players who were part of England's 2019 World Cup squad but are not part of the 2023 batch.

#7 Liam Dawson

Liam Dawson earned selection in the 2019 World Cup squad on the back of a productive Royal London One-day Cup edition that year. The 33-year-old made 274 runs in nine matches that year averaging a healthy 45.66. With the ball, he took 18 wickets at 20.33.

He had played only three ODIs and couldn't add to those during the 2019 World Cup. Having managed only two wickets in three matches during the ODI series against Australia last year, the veteran has fallen well down the pecking order. With the bat, Dawson had scores of 11, 20, and 18.

#6 James Vince

James Vince is an outstanding and one of the most pristine stroke players in the English domestic circuit. However, he hasn't been able to back his occasional flashes of brilliance with consistency. The 32-year-old was a straight swap for swashbuckling opener Alex Hales, who found himself out of the squad after testing positive for a recreational drug.

With Jason Roy suffering an injury midway through the tournament, the right-handed batter got an opportunity. However, he only made scores of 26, 14, and 0 in three innings. Vince also got a chance earlier this year in the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh but failed to grab the chance with scores of 6, 5, and 38.

#5 Tom Curran

Right-arm seamer Tom Curran enjoyed a promising start to his career as he picked up a fifer in only his third ODI, propelling England to a thrilling win over Australia in Perth. The 28-year-old sneaked into the World Cup squad as an extra seamer on the back of some handy performances in the preceding ODI series against Pakistan.

However, Curran's performance in the T20 leagues has left a lot to be desired, having stayed largely inconsistent. Hence, despite taking impressive figures of 10-0-35-4 in his most recent ODI in over a year, the South African-born player has struggled to regain his place in the squad.

Nevertheless, his all-round performances in The Hundred 2023 for the Oval Invincibles should get him a look-in in the near future.

#4 Liam Plunkett

Liam Plunkett played an instrumental role in England's 2019 World Cup win and became a bona fide wicket-taker, especially in the middle overs with his cross-seam deliveries. The right-arm seamer averaged 22.47 and 27.47 in 2017 and 2018 in ODI cricket, making himself undroppable from the playing eleven.

As a consequence, the 38-year-old was equally critical to England's World Cup success four years ago as he picked up 11 wickets in seven matches at 24.72. He was the pick of the English bowlers in the final at Lord's, bagging up figures 10-0-42-3, removing Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, and James Neesham. However, the dramatic final was also the last time Plunkett donned the national colours and was never picked again.

#3 Jason Roy

Explosive opening batter Jason Roy was at the heart of England's white-ball revolution and set the tone at the top as they went from strength to strength leading up to the 2019 World Cup. The right-hander also hit England's highest individual score in ODIs in 2018 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) until Ben Stokes broke it this year with his 182, going ahead by two runs.

Roy was the first name on England's team sheet until a year and a half and mustered 443 runs in eight matches during the 2019 World Cup, including a whirlwind 85 in the semi-final against Australia. Despite not playing for a considerable time, the 33-year-old looked primed for another World Cup campaign, earning selection in the 2023 World Cup squad.

But as it stood, the squad was only provisional, and Harry Brook's versatility meant Roy became the victim.

#2 Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer had promise and time both on his side when he scripted England's 2019 World Cup success by bowling the dramatic super over in the final at Lord's against New Zealand. Picked ahead of David Willey, the right-arm speedster justified the call and finished as England's highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 20 at 23.05.

However, the Barbadian has played only seven ODIs since then and none in the last two years due to his elbow issue. While the 28-year-old is not in the final 15-man squad, Archer will travel to India and continue working on his fitness as the think tank hopes to see him on the field again.

#1 Eoin Morgan

The real mastermind of England's 2019 World Cup success, Eoin Morgan, triggered a revolution after their elimination from the group stage of the 2015 edition. The left-handed batter had a decent tournament with the bat in 2019, scoring 371 runs in 11 matches at 41.22. Morgan also hit the tournament's fastest hundred, mustering a 57-ball ton against Afghanistan.

However, his form went downhill in 2022, and retired from international cricket that year, passing on the baton to Jos Buttler. The Irishman missed a chance in 2021 to join the elite list of captains in cricket to win the T20 and ODI World Cup as England were knocked out in the semifinal two years ago after a promising group-stage campaign.