World Cup 2019: 6 opponents from the 2008 U-19 World Cup Virat Kohli will face again

Prasad Mandati FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.16K // 13 Mar 2019, 15:51 IST

Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith during the 2008 U-19 World Cup Enter caption Trent Boult - ICC U/19 Cricket World Cup - Official Team Photocalls

Over the years, the U-19 Cricket World Cup has been serving as the biggest platform for the young talents across the globe to showcase their talent to the cricketing world. The tournament has given India the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, etc.

But, of all the U-19 World Cups, the 2008 U-19 tournament is remembered the most for unearthing probably the greatest batsmen of the modern-day cricket, Virat Kohli. Not only India, but the world cricket has also got a bunch of exceptionally talented cricketers who went on to become the longterm mainstays of their respective national teams.

On that note, let us take a look at six such overseas players who have played against Kohli in the 2008 U-19 World Cup and will most likely face him in the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019.

#6 Trent Boult

New Zealand v Australia - 3rd ODI

Trent Boult is one among the three current New Zealand stars who have featured in the 2008 U-19 World Cup. The left-arm pacer was the second leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in the tournament with 11 wickets in 5 games at an outstanding average of 10.94.

On the back of strong performances at the U-19 level, Boult was fast-tracked into the national team in January 2009. He was selected for the one-day series against Australia at the age of 19 but could only manage to play the warm-up game against the Prime Minister's XI where he went wicketless.

The left-arm pacer made his Test debut against Australia in Hobart in 2011 which was won by New Zealand. He took four wickets in that match and also made crucial contributions with the bat.

On the back of his fine outings in Tests, Boult made his T20 debut in the series against England in 2013. He had made his ODI debut a year earlier against West Indies in 2012.

Boult's career-defining performance came in ICC World Cup 2015 where he ended the tournament as the joint-highest wicket-taker along with Mitchell Starc with 22 wickets.

Being a vital cog of New Zealand's bowling department, Boult along with his partner in crime, Southee, holds the key for New Zealand in the upcoming World Cup.

Thus far, the left-arm pacer has played 61 Tests, 79 ODIs and 25 T20Is scalping 246, 147 and 37 wickets respectively.