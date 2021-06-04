WTC 2021: Stats from India vs New Zealand Test matches

Cricket fans from all over the world will soon witness the final of the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand. The one-off Test match will begin on 18 June in Southampton, England.

The inaugural edition of the WTC kicked off in August 2019, with the Ashes series between Australia and England. The tournament involved nine Test-playing nations, the seven others being India, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The format involved each team playing six series - three at home and three away.

India reached the WTC final, winning all three of their home series en route - against Bangladesh, England and South Africa. Among the away ones, they won the tours of Australia and West Indies but lost to New Zealand. India earned a total of 520 points across the tournament and collected 72.2% of the points they played for, which placed them top of the table.

New Zealand's path to the final included home victories over India, Pakistan and West Indies. In the away games, they lost the tour of Australia and drew against Sri Lanka. Winning 420 points across 5 series and 70.0% of the points they played for, the Black Caps finished second in the table.

Ahead of the finale at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, we take a look at a few records from the past Test matches played between India and New Zealand.

The two countries have played a total of 59 Tests against each other, with India winning 21 and New Zealand winning 12. 26 matches ended in a draw.

680/8 declared by New Zealand in Wellington in 2014 is the highest innings total in India vs NZL test matches.

declared by New Zealand in Wellington in 2014 is the highest innings total in India vs NZL test matches. 81 all out by India in Wellington in 1976 is the lowest innings total in India vs NZL test matches.

by India in Wellington in 1976 is the lowest innings total in India vs NZL test matches. 1659 runs scored by Rahul Dravid is the most number of runs scored by a player in India vs NZL test matches.

runs scored by Rahul Dravid is the most number of runs scored by a player in India vs NZL test matches. 302 scored by Brendon McCullum in Wellington in 2014 is the highest individual score by a player in India vs NZL test matches.

scored by Brendon McCullum in Wellington in 2014 is the highest individual score by a player in India vs NZL test matches. 6 centuries scored by Rahul Dravid is the most number of centuries scored by a player in India vs NZL test matches.

centuries scored by Rahul Dravid is the most number of centuries scored by a player in India vs NZL test matches. 9 half-centuries scored by Bevan Congdon is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in India vs NZL test matches.

half-centuries scored by Bevan Congdon is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in India vs NZL test matches. 96 centuries have been scored in India vs NZL test matches.

centuries have been scored in India vs NZL test matches. 611 runs scored by Bert Sutcliffe in the 1955/56 New Zealand tour of India is the most number of runs scored by a player in a India - NZL series.

runs scored by Bert Sutcliffe in the 1955/56 New Zealand tour of India is the most number of runs scored by a player in a India - NZL series. 65 wickets taken by Richard Hadlee is the most number of wickets taken by a player in India vs NZL test matches.

wickets taken by Richard Hadlee is the most number of wickets taken by a player in India vs NZL test matches. 8/72 by S Venkataraghavan in Delhi in 1965 is the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in India vs NZL test matches.

by S Venkataraghavan in Delhi in 1965 is the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in India vs NZL test matches. 13/140 by R Ashwin in Indore in 2016 is the best bowling performance by a player in a match in India vs NZL test matches.

by R Ashwin in Indore in 2016 is the best bowling performance by a player in a match in India vs NZL test matches. 6 five-wicket hauls by R Ashwin is the most number of five-wicket hauls in an innings by a player in India vs NZL test matches.

five-wicket hauls by R Ashwin is the most number of five-wicket hauls in an innings by a player in India vs NZL test matches. 3 ten-wicket hauls by R Ashwin is the most number of ten-wicket hauls in a match by a player in India vs NZL test matches.

ten-wicket hauls by R Ashwin is the most number of ten-wicket hauls in a match by a player in India vs NZL test matches. 34 wickets taken by Subhash Gupte in 1955/56 New Zealand tour of India is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a India - NZL series.

wickets taken by Subhash Gupte in 1955/56 New Zealand tour of India is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a India - NZL series. 33 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in India vs NZL test matches.

dismissals by MS Dhoni is the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in India vs NZL test matches. 6 dismissals by Syed Kirmani (Christchurch, 1976), MS Dhoni (Wellington, 2009) and BJ Watling (Auckland, 2014) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in India vs NZL test matches.

dismissals by Syed Kirmani (Christchurch, 1976), MS Dhoni (Wellington, 2009) and BJ Watling (Auckland, 2014) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in India vs NZL test matches. 9 dismissals by BJ Watling in Auckland in 2014 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a match in India vs NZL test matches.

dismissals by BJ Watling in Auckland in 2014 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a match in India vs NZL test matches. 15 dismissals by BJ Watling in 2013/14 India tour of New Zealand is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a India - NZL series.

dismissals by BJ Watling in 2013/14 India tour of New Zealand is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a India - NZL series. 20 catches by Stephen Fleming is the most number of catches taken by a player in India vs NZL test matches.

catches by Stephen Fleming is the most number of catches taken by a player in India vs NZL test matches. 4 catches by Ajit Wadekar (Christchurch, 1968) and by S Venkataraghavan (Chennai, 1976) is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings in India vs NZL test matches.

catches by Ajit Wadekar (Christchurch, 1968) and by S Venkataraghavan (Chennai, 1976) is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings in India vs NZL test matches. 5 catches taken by Rusi Surti (Mumbai, 1969), Stephen Fleming (Wellington, 1998) and by Ravindra Jadeja (Auckland, 2014) is the most number of catches taken by a player in a match in India vs NZL test matches.

catches taken by Rusi Surti (Mumbai, 1969), Stephen Fleming (Wellington, 1998) and by Ravindra Jadeja (Auckland, 2014) is the most number of catches taken by a player in a match in India vs NZL test matches. 10 catches by Ajit Wadekar in the 1976/68 India Tour of New Zealand is the most number of catches taken by a player in a India - NZL series.

Edited by Iman Guha