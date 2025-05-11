"A lot of careers have ended after such a series" - When Gautam Gambhir praised MS Dhoni for backing Virat Kohli

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir once praised former skipper MS Dhoni for backing Virat Kohli despite the dismal 2014 tour of England. Gambhir's remarks came in 2020 when Kohli had established himself as India's Test batter.

Ad

Yet, despite his incredible overall Test record, the 2014 series in England remains the one major blemish in Kohli's illustrious career. Still in his mid-20s, Kohli had just become a regular in the Indian Test side.

He had a series to forget with the bat in the five-Test series in England in 2014, averaging a dismal 13.40 in 10 innings. Yet, Dhoni backed Kohli by including him in the XI in the subsequent Test series.

Ad

Trending

Recalling Kohli's struggles in England in 2014, six years later, Gambhir told Star Sports (via Times Now):

"The sort of series it was in 2014, even I was there on that tour. You have to give credit to MS Dhoni because a lot of careers have ended after such a series, especially in one format. But he gave that kind of security to Virat Kohli plus his own eagerness."

Ad

Kohli's struggles played a massive role in India losing 1-3 to England in 2014. However, the champion batter responded a few months later in a four-Test series in Australia, scoring 692 runs at an average of 86.50 with four centuries.

Virat Kohli's fourth Test tour to England in jeopardy amid retirement rumors

Expand Tweet

Ad

Virat Kohli has reportedly informed the BCCI about his wish to retire from Test cricket ahead of the five-match series against England next month. However, the board has requested the veteran batter to reconsider his decision.

Kohli has been a part of India's last three Test tours to England in 2014, 2018, and 2021/22. The 36-year-old overcame his disastrous 2014 series with stellar performances in 2018.

Overall, Kohli has scored 1,096 runs in 17 Tests in England at an average of 33.21 with two centuries and five half-centuries. The right-hander boasts an excellent overall Test record with over 9,000 runs at an average of almost 47 in 123 matches.

Yet, his record Test numbers do not make for pretty reading, with an average of 22.47 in his last 10 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news