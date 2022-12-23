"Abhi hum zinda hai" - Twitterati react as Ishant Sharma is signed by DC at IPL 2023 auction 

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was signed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23.
The Delhi-based franchise bought Ishant at his base price of ₹50 lakh. The senior fast bowler is set to represent DC yet again after having represented the team for three seasons in the past.
Notably, Ishant Sharma last played in the IPL in 2021. However, he finished the season with just a solitary appearance. Playing for DC against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the league stage, he conceded 37 runs and failed to pick up a single wicket.
The 34-year-old was released by the franchise after the edition. He did not feature in this year's cash-rich league after failing to attract any bidders at the mega auction.
Ishant Sharma is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23
With 105 Test matches to his name, Ishant Sharma is one of the most seasoned fast bowlers in the country. While he was an integral part of India's Test team during Virat Kohli's captaincy, he lost his place ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.
The 34-year-old has since been overlooked in favour of younger seamers. He is currently playing for the Delhi team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23.
He failed to impress in the team's opening encounter against Maharashtra, managing to claim just a single wicket in 20 overs in the first innings. It is worth mentioning that he did not bowl in the second eassy.
Ishant was not a part of the team's playing XI for their recently concluded match against Assam. Delhi will take on Tamil Nadu in their third match of the season. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Tuesday, December 22.
