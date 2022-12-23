"Abhi hum zinda hai" - Twitterati react as Ishant Sharma is signed by DC at IPL 2023 auction 

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was signed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23.

The Delhi-based franchise bought Ishant at his base price of ₹50 lakh. The senior fast bowler is set to represent DC yet again after having represented the team for three seasons in the past.

Welcoming Ishant back to their squad, DC posted on Twitter:

A number of fans and experts took to social media to react to Ishant's signing. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Happy for Ishant Sharma… Happy for Ishant Sharma…

Anirudh @Anirudh41186925 Delhi were getting los with raising Pooran's price after which they got on track with smart buys experience with the new ball in Ishant Sharma and Phil Salt from their South african T20 league #IPL2023Auction Delhi were getting los with raising Pooran's price after which they got on track with smart buys experience with the new ball in Ishant Sharma and Phil Salt from their South african T20 league #IPL2023Auction

Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 @Vipul_Espeaks



Chances of him playing are very less but his presence in the Delhi Capitals' camp is good for Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti & Chetan Sakariya.



#IPL2023 #IPLAuction #IPLAuctions Ishant Sharma got a team in this IPL after going unsold last year, happy for him.Chances of him playing are very less but his presence in the Delhi Capitals' camp is good for Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti & Chetan Sakariya. #IPL2023 Auction Ishant Sharma got a team in this IPL after going unsold last year, happy for him.Chances of him playing are very less but his presence in the Delhi Capitals' camp is good for Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti & Chetan Sakariya.#IPL2023 #IPLAuction #IPLAuctions #IPL2023Auction

Kaushik Ram @KaushikRam25 DC fast bowling attack



Anrich Nortje

Lungi Ngidi

Mustafizur Rahman

Khaleel Ahmed

Chetan Sakariya

Kamlesh Nagarkotti



And now Ishant Sharma



Hopefully we get Shivam Mavi too. DC fast bowling attackAnrich NortjeLungi NgidiMustafizur RahmanKhaleel AhmedChetan SakariyaKamlesh NagarkottiAnd now Ishant SharmaHopefully we get Shivam Mavi too.

Shivz @Shivz_Tweets17



Welcome back to 🥳



#IPLAuction #IPL2023Auction So so happy for Ishant Sharma. One of the most underrated unsung heroes of Indian Cricket.Welcome back to @DelhiCapitals So so happy for Ishant Sharma. One of the most underrated unsung heroes of Indian Cricket. Welcome back to @DelhiCapitals ❤🥳#IPLAuction #IPL2023Auction

Krish ♥️ @_zinn___ Welcome back ishant sharma Welcome back ishant sharma 💙

Jaskaran Singh @jaskaran0056

#IPLAuction #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter #ishantsharma #DelhiCapitals And that is a come back for Ishant Sharma!!! Welcome home Ishant Sharma, Sold at his base price 50L to Delhi Capitals And that is a come back for Ishant Sharma!!! Welcome home Ishant Sharma, Sold at his base price 50L to Delhi Capitals#IPLAuction #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter #ishantsharma #DelhiCapitals

Polecat @AlightPoleCat Ishant Sharma is back in DC baby!!!!!! Ishant Sharma is back in DC baby!!!!!!

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Ishant Sharma at DC. A good mentor for Khaleel Ahmed, Nagarkoti and Sakariya to learn from! Ishant Sharma at DC. A good mentor for Khaleel Ahmed, Nagarkoti and Sakariya to learn from!

Notably, Ishant Sharma last played in the IPL in 2021. However, he finished the season with just a solitary appearance. Playing for DC against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the league stage, he conceded 37 runs and failed to pick up a single wicket.

The 34-year-old was released by the franchise after the edition. He did not feature in this year's cash-rich league after failing to attract any bidders at the mega auction.

Ishant Sharma is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23

With 105 Test matches to his name, Ishant Sharma is one of the most seasoned fast bowlers in the country. While he was an integral part of India's Test team during Virat Kohli's captaincy, he lost his place ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

The 34-year-old has since been overlooked in favour of younger seamers. He is currently playing for the Delhi team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

He failed to impress in the team's opening encounter against Maharashtra, managing to claim just a single wicket in 20 overs in the first innings. It is worth mentioning that he did not bowl in the second eassy.

Ishant was not a part of the team's playing XI for their recently concluded match against Assam. Delhi will take on Tamil Nadu in their third match of the season. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Tuesday, December 22.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes