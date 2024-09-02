Analyzing the Test performances of Fab 4 since the start of 2022

Former England captain Joe Root, a member of the famed Fab 4 club, has been in terrific form in the ongoing three-match home Test series against Sri Lanka. The 33-year-old is the leading run-getter in the series following the conclusion of the first two Tests. In four innings, Root has smashed 350 runs at an average of 116.67, with two tons and a fifty.

The right-handed batter scored 42 in the first innings of the opening Test at Old Trafford in Manchester and followed it up with a crucial 62* in the second innings as England registered a five-wicket win. Root then struck twin hundreds in the second Test at Lord's. After scoring 143 in the first innings, he contributed 103 in the second as the Englishmen won the Test by 190 runs.

Following his two centuries at Lord's, Root (34) surpassed Alastair Cook to become the England batter with most Test tons. With his performances in recent times, a debate has also begun as to whether he has been best among the Fab 4 - Root, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith - in the Test format lately. With that in mind, we analyze the red-ball performances of the Fab 4 starting 2022.

Most Test runs among Fab 4

Not only among the Fab 4, Root is in fact the leading run-getter in Tests for the period starting January 1, 2022.

In 33 matches (59 innings), he has scored 2846 runs. Root is followed by Smith, who has notched up 2018 runs in 29 matches (52 innings). Williamson is next with 1471 runs from 14 matches (26 innings), while Kohli is last, having scored 994 runs in 15 Tests (25 innings).

It would, however, be unfair to draw a conclusion based on the number of runs scored. From the above stats, it's clear that Root and Smith have played almost double the number of Tests in comparison to Williamson and Kohli.

Best Test average among Fab 4

Joe Root (left) and Virat Kohli (Image Credits: Getty Images)

If we talk about best average, Kiwi legend Williamson has the best one among the Fab 4 starting 2022. The former New Zealand captain has an average of 63.95 (three not outs). Williamson is followed by Root, who has an average of 54.73 (seven not outs) during the same period.

Former Aussie skipper Smith is third on the list, with an average of 45.86 (eight not outs). Rather surprisingly, Kohli has the worst Test average (41.41, with one not out) among the Fab 4 if we consider the period starting January 2022.

It must be noted that during this phase Kohli was still struggling for runs and it was only in March 2023 that he broke his three-year long drought for a Test ton.

Most hundreds among Fab 4

Taking a look at Fab 4 batters with most Test hundreds starting 2022, Root again tops the list with 11 tons. His best of 176 during this period came against New Zealand in Nottingham in June 2022. Root also scored 153* against the same opponent in Wellington in February 2023.

Williamson is second on the list, with eight Test hundreds. His best of 200* during this period came against Pakistan in Karachi in December 2022. The Kiwi is followed by Smith, who has five Test hundreds starting 2022. His best of 200* came against West Indies in Perth in November 2022.

Kohli is last in the list again. The former India captain has managed only two hundreds since the start of 2022 in 25 innings. The 35-year-old hit 186 against Australia in March 2023 in Ahmedabad and 121 against West Indies at Port of Spain in July the same year.

Having rediscovered his touch, though, Kohli will be expected to produce much better numbers in upcoming Test matches.

How the Fab 4 have fared in winning causes

Steve Smith (left) and Kane Williamson ahead of an ODI match (Image Credits: Getty Images)

If we analyze the performances of the Fab 4 in winning causes in Test matches starting 2022, Root has scored 1661 runs in 19 matches at an average of 59.32, with six hundreds and eight fifties.

Smith is next with 1106 runs from 17 matches at an average of 40.96, with three hundreds and three half-centuries.

Williamson has been spectacular for New Zealand in winning causes during the phase that is being analyzed. In six matches, he has smashed 900 runs at an average of exactly hundred, with six tons to his credit. As for Kohli, he has scored 336 runs in eight Tests, averaging 28, with a best of 76.

Home vs Away record of Fab 4

If we look at the home Test records of Fab 4 members starting 2022, Root has notched up 1724 runs from 18 Tests at an average of 68.96, with seven tons and seven half-centuries. Williamson has 959 runs from eight Tests at an average of 73.76, with six hundreds and one fifty to his name.

Looking at Smith's record, he has scored 917 runs in 12 matches at an average of 53.94, with two tons and four half-centuries. During the same phase starting 2022, Kohli has 378 runs in six home Tests, averaging 42, with one century.

Finally, shifting focus to away records, Root has 1122 runs in 15 matches at an average of 41.55, with four centuries and as many half-centuries. Smith is next, with 946 runs 16 Test matches, averaging 37.84, with two hundreds and five fifties.

Williamson has scored 512 runs from six Tests at an average of 51.20, with two tons. As for Kohli, he has 553 runs in eight matches at an average of 42.53, with one hundred and three half-centuries.

After analyzing various parameters, one can conclude that Root has been clearly dominant in the Test format starting 2022, with Williamson giving him a run for his money in some aspects.

Smith has had a mixed time by his standards, while the said phase coincided with Kohli's lean patch. The great news though is that he has come out of it with flying colors. Expect Kohli to keep Root and co. on their toes.

