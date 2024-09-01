Who has scored the most twin tons in Fab Four? Ft. Joe Root and Virat Kohli

Seasoned batter Joe Root scored a hundred in England's second innings against Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the ongoing Test at Lord's on Saturday, August 31. The 33-year-old struck 10 fours in his 103 off 121 as England posted 251 in 54.3 overs and set Sri Lanka a huge target of 483.

Courtesy of his second-innings hundred against Sri Lanka, Root surpassed Alastair Cook to become the England batter with the most Test hundreds. He now has 34 Test tons to his credit, while Cook ended his career with 33. On the overall list of players with most Test hundreds, Root is now joint-sixth, on par with Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene and Younis Khan.

The former England captain had also notched up a wonderful hundred in the first innings against Sri Lanka at Lord's. The right-handed batter had struck 143 off 206 balls in the first innings. In the wake of the England cricketer's brilliance in the Lord's Test, we analyze who among the Fab Four - Root, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith - has scored most 'twin tons' (hundred in both innings of a Test match).

A tie among Fab Four!

Well, each member of the Fab Four has scored hundreds in both innings of a Test match once each. So it's basically a tie here. Let's take a look at instances when the Fab Four scored twin tons in a Test match.

#1 Virat Kohli (115 & 141 vs Australia, Adelaide - December 2014)

Virat Kohli’s twin tons in Adelaide in December 2014 went in vain. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Kohli scored hundreds in both innings of a Test match against Australia in Adelaide in December 2014. After the Aussies posted 517-7 declared batting first, India replied with 444 courtesy of skipper Kohli's 115 off 184 balls. The right-handed batter hit 12 fours in his 267-minute stay at the crease.

India were set to chase 364 to win the Test match after Australia declared their second innings on 290-5. Kohli led from the front again in the second innings, scoring a wonderful 141 off 175 balls, smashing 16 fours and a six. He added 185 for the third wicket with Murali Vijay (99).

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, however, claimed 7-152 as India crumbled to 242-2 to 315 all-out. Kohli's excellent ton thus went in vain as Australia won the Test by 48 runs. The former India captain narrowly missed out on scoring hundreds in both innings in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa in December 2013. He hit 119 runs in the first innings and was dismissed for 96 in the second.

#2 Steve Smith (144 & 142 vs v England, Birmingham - August 2019)

Steve Smith batting in the 2019 Birmingham Test (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Australian batting star Steve Smith hammered twin hundreds in the first Ashes Test against England in August 2019 in Birmingham. After Australia won the toss and batted first, Smith top-scored with 144 off 219 balls as the visitors put up 284. He struck 16 fours and two sixes in his knock.

The right-handed batter followed up his first-innings ton with 142 off 207 in the second essay, striking 14 fours. Smith was the Player of the Match as Australia won the Test by 251 runs. Chasing 398, England folded up for 146 in 52.3 overs.

#3 Kane Williamson (118 & 109 vs South Africa, Mount Maunganui - February 2024)

Before Joe Root, Kane Williamson from the Fab Four hit twin tons. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand's batting legend Kane Williamson also joined the select list of players to have notched up hundreds in both innings of a Test match in February this year. The former Kiwi skipper scored 118 off 289 balls in the first innings, hitting 16 fours, as New Zealand put up 511 on the board.

After South Africa were knocked over for 162 in response, Williamson hit 109 off 132 balls in the second innings. The right-handed batter struck 12 fours and a six as the Kiwis declared on 179-4. Chasing a target of 529, the Proteas were bowled out for 247 as New Zealand won the match by 281 runs.

#4 Joe Root (143 & 103 vs SL, Lord's - August 2024)

Joe Root now has 34 Test hundreds to his name. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, former England captain Root hit 143 and 103 in the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka in Lord's, thus becoming the latest member of the Fab Four to hit twin tons. Thanks to Root's brilliance, the hosts are in a great position to go 2-0 up in the three-match series.

The 33-year-old had come close to registering centuries in both innings of a Test match against New Zealand in Wellington in February 2023. Root scored 153* off 224 in the first innings. He was out for 95 off 113 in the second innings. It was a double heartbreak for Root as England lost the nail-biting Test by just one run.

