Anil Kumble - The greatest ever Test match coach for India

Anil Kumble is leaving the Indian cricket team with a remarkable record but his controversial exit leaves a blot on his legacy.

Kumble has left the Indian cricket team with an enviable win-loss record in Tests

Coaches, managers and other support staff aren’t given as much importance in cricket as some other sports. Mickey Arthur may have silently turned the Pakistani one-day team around but the average cricket fan outside Pakistan may not have been aware of his existence before the success in the Champions Trophy.

They are not like football managers where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola seem to sometimes be more popular than their players. But in the end, irrespective of which sport we are talking about, a coach is simply remembered by his record.

John Wright will always evoke fond memories in India as the man who quietly guided the team to a period of consistent success. Greg Chappell will always be criticised as the man behind the 2007 World Cup debacle. And once the noise and the dust fade away, Anil Kumble’s legacy will be measured by the team’s Test record in the 2016-2017 season.

During Kumble’s tenure as the Indian head coach, the team played 17 Test matches, winning 12 and losing just 1. They became the top Test playing team in the world. On the basis of his team’s performance, he is India’s greatest Test coach ever.

A leader both on and off the field

Much before the thought of coaching the team had ever entered his mind, Kumble was a match winner. His unorthodox spin bowling was unique, taking wickets with bounce, pace and variation instead of raw turn off the wicket.

He is India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests, the only one to take 10 wickets in an innings, and spearheaded the bowling attack for many years.

Kumble was India’s leading bowler throughout his career

But his leadership really came to the fore during the tough Australian tour in 2008 when he handled the pressure of captaincy with ease and matched the Kangaroos in the verbal contests off the field.

The tour was infamous for the Monkeygate controversy and Kumble was the rock India needed at such a testing time. His support for his teammates was unflinching and the team gave one of its most competitive overseas performances in recent history. The skipper led from the front taking 20 wickets in the series.

Indian fans saw a leader who would stand up for his colleagues and would not cower away from a fight. That memory must have been foremost in everyone’s minds when he was handed a contract as the coach in mid-2016. Such mental strength would be useful in the team’s management.

A remarkable record as the coach

In the first set of matches after he took over, India won an away series in the Caribbean. This was followed by thumping victories at home over New Zealand, South Africa and England.

The team also saw off the challenge from Steve Smith's men to get their hands on the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India has always been a strong team at home but such a winning streak is unique in its history. Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, the team reached the top of the ICC rankings.

The spinning duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja flourished under Kumble’s watchful gaze, destroying many opposition batting line-ups together. Even Kohli praised him for changing the mindset of the bowlers.

Kumble was a gritty batsman in his playing days, with an unbeaten Test century to his name, and his temperament rubbed off on the team when he was the coach. The tail-enders displayed rare resilience during his tenure, making the opposition earn their wickets.

Most bowlers chipped in with the bat. Many a match was won because the lower order batsmen added an extra hundred runs.

A legacy with a blot

With such a formidable record, it will be a bit surprising in normal circumstances to hear that the coach’s contract is not being renewed. There have been rumours of a rift between Kumble and Kohli; Kumble’s statement post his resignation has confirmed that.

With the team on an overseas tour in West Indies, calm minds need to take over. The fans may take sides but one can only hope that the dirty laundry won’t be aired in public. Kohli is the team’s captain and he and the coach must share mutual confidence and respect. If that relationship breaks down, it is the coach who inevitably has to step aside.

The personal rift between Kohli and Kumble has resulted in the coach’s resignation

Personal rifts have a way of affecting performances in sport. Indian fans have already paid the price in tennis, with possible Grand Slams and Olympic medals sacrificed at the altar of the differences between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

It is unfortunate that both Kumble and Kohli couldn’t sort out their problems. Whoever now takes over will have his work cut out. Kumble has left an unmatched legacy and the next coach will definitely be measured against it.

Managing a team with strong personalities is not an easy task and the team is flying for a difficult tour of South Africa in the coming winter. Preparation for the 2019 World Cup must start now.

The new coach needs to assuage frayed egos and act as a pillar of support for the squad. The primary job of every coach is to create an environment where every player – even the ones he might not get along with – can play without distractions.

The events of the past few weeks have proven that Kumble has been unable to do that. In spite of being the nation’s most successful coach, this blot will, unfortunately, always be attached to his record.

