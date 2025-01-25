Arshdeep Singh vs Jasprit Bumrah - comparing their stats after 61 T20Is

Team India's left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has proved to be a terrific performer for the Men in Blue in T20Is. Having made his debut in the format in July 2022, he became the country's leading wicker-taker in T20Is by registering impressive figures of 2-17 from his four overs in the opening game against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Arshdeep bowled 14 dots and conceded only two fours.

What has stood out about the 25-year-old pacer has been his uncanny ability to strike early in his spell. This skill of his was evident in the opening T20I in Kolkata as well, when he dismissed the dangerous Phil Salt (0) in the first over of the match and then sent back Ben Duckett (4) as well cheaply.

Significantly, Arshdeep has taken charge as leader of the Indian attack in T20Is whenever Jasprit Bumrah has been unavailable due to fitness issues or has been rested. Arshdeep has so far featured in 61 T20Is. On that note, we compare his stats with Bumrah at the same stage.

Arshdeep Singh vs Jasprit Bumrah: Who has more wickets and a better average after 61 T20Is?

After 61 T20I matches, Arshdeep has 97 wickets to his name at an average of 17.90. The left-arm seamer has claimed 18 wickets in 10 matches against South Africa at an average of 17 and 14 scalps in 10 T20Is against the West Indies at an average of 19.21. The 25-year-old has picked up nine wickets each against New Zealand and Bangladesh from five games, averaging 15.55 and 13.11 respectively.

Arshdeep has picked up eight wickets against Afghanistan from five matches, averaging 15 and seven scalps from five games against Australia, averaging 29.71. In five T20Is against Sri Lanka, he has seven wickets at an average of 20.71. He has claimed seven wickets against Pakistan from four games, averaging 17.57 and four scalps from four T20Is against England, averaging 16.75.

Shifting focus to Bumrah, he has played 70 T20Is overall and has claimed 89 wickets at an average of 17.74. After 61 matches, he had 72 wickets to his name at an average of 20. Bumrah had claimed 16 wickets in 13 matches against Australia at an average of 23.43 and 12 wickets in 10 T20I games against New Zealand at an average of 19.33.

Further, the 31-year-old had picked up nine wickets in 12 matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 24.66, eight wickets in five matches against the West Indies at an average of 20.25 and seven wickets in four matches against England at an impressive average of 10.

Arshdeep Singh vs Jasprit Bumrah: Who has a better economy rate after 61 T20Is?

After 61 T20Is, Arshdeep has an economy rate of 8.24 and a strike rate of 13. The left-arm pacer has an economy rate of 10.40 from five matches against Australia and 5.82 from four matches against England.

Against New Zealand, the 25-year-old has an economy rate of 8.75 from five T20Is. The fast bowler has an economy rate of 7.85 from four matches against Pakistan. He has an economy of nine against South Africa from 10 games, 10 against Sri Lanka from five games and 7.87 from 10 T20Is against the Windies.

Looking at Bumrah, he had an economy rate of 6.61 from 61 games to go with a strike rate of 18.1. The right-arm pacer had an economy rate of 8.06 from 13 T20Is against Australia, 5.52 from four games against England and 6.10 from 10 T20I matches against New Zealand.

Further, Bumrah had an economy rate of 6.20 from three matches against Pakistan. Against South Africa, he had an economy rate of 8.87 from two matches, He went at 6.16 in 12 matches against Sri Lanka, while in five matches against the West Indies, Bumrah managed an economy rate of 8.10.

Arshdeep Singh vs Jasprit Bumrah: Who has more four-fers after 61 T20Is?

Arshdeep has claimed two four-fers in 61 T20Is so far. The left-arm pacer's best figures of 4-9 were registered against the USA in New York in June 2024 during the T20 World Cup. He also picked up 4-37 against New Zealand in Napier in November 2022 and 3-12 against the West Indies in Lauderhill in August 2022.

Bumrah did not manage a four-wicket haul in his first 61 T20Is. In fact, he is yet to pick a four-wicket haul in his T20I career. His best figures after 61 matches was 3-11, which was registered against Zimbabwe in Harare in June 2016. Bumrah also claimed 3-12 against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in February 2020 and registered figures of 3-14 against England in Bengaluru in February 2017.

