Ashes 2019 Day 2: Rory Burns' maiden century keeps England on top after day 2

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 02 Aug 2019, 23:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rory Burns 125* helps England end day 2 in a strong position at 267 for 4Enter caption

Thanks to Rory Burns, Root and Ben Stokes, England have ended the 2nd day of the first Test match in a strong position at 267 for 4 played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday.

Starting on the overnight score of 10 for 0, England lost an early wicket of Jason Roy cheaply. Root came to the crease and played with caution while Rory Burns took his time. England went into lunch at the score of 71 for 1.

After the lunch break, Burns and Root continued to deny Australia with a wicket. The left-handed Burns reached his fifty off 110 balls as England captain Joe Root showed solid defence and made life tough for Australian bowlers. Root reached his fifty as well off 110 balls. Peter Siddle got the much needed breakthrough dismissing England Root for 57 after both the players added 132 runs for 2nd wicket. England went into the tea break at 170 for 2.

In the third session, Rory Burns continued to play with solid defence and was up to the mark with his stroke play. James Pattison struck getting the wicket of Joe Denly cheaply for 18. Soon, Pat Cummins struck dismissing Jos Buttler with a brilliant catch by Cameron Bancroft to bring back Australia into the game. Burns stood like a wall and reached his maiden Test century off 224 balls. Ben Stokes came to the crease and struggled against the Australian bowlers.

Late in the day Australia took the new ball but could not find the breakthrough. Burns and Stokes have added so far unbeaten 73 runs for the 5th wicket. England trail Australia by just 17 runs with 6 wickets in hand.

England 267 for 4 in 90 overs ( Rory Burns 125*, Joe Root 57, Ben Stokes 36*, James Pattinson 2/54) trail Australia 284 in 80.4 overs ( Steve Smith 144, Peter Siddle 44, Stuart Broad 5/86, Chris Woakes 3/58) by 17 runs.