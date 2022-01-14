Travis Head, Cameron Green sizzle as Australia recover from horror start in Hobart

Travis Head (101) and Cameron Green (74) shone for Australia as the hosts recovered from 12 for 3 to reach 241 for 6 on a rain-hit Day 1 in the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart. Head and Green featured in a blazing fifth-wicket stand of 121 as England lost their way after a great start with the ball.

The visitors won the toss and sent the Aussies in to bat in the Day/Night encounter. After a delayed start, Ollie Robinson gave England some early cheer by sending back David Warner for a 22-ball duck. The Aussie opener pushed at a back-of-a-length delivery and was caught at slip. At the other end, Stuart Broad took out Usman Khawaja, who had registered twin hundreds on comeback at the SCG. Khawaja edged a full delivery outside off and was back in the hut for 6.

Australia slipped to 12 for 3 when Robinson squared by Steve Smith (0) and had him caught at second slip. With the hosts under pressure for the first time in the series, Marnus Labuschagne came in and decided to launch a counter-attack. He found boundaries at will and in the company of Head, began the rescue job for the Aussies.

Labuschagne reached 44 at a brisk pace, with the aid of nine fours, before being dismissed in comical fashion. He moved to the off side to a full and straight delivery from Stuart Broad, attempting to hit it behind the wickets. However, Labuschagne ended up getting himself into a terrible tangle and was cleaned up as he lost balance and slipped. Despite the Labuschagne-Head stand, England would have been pleased to have reduced Australia to 85 for 4 at the end of the first session.

England fail to rein in Head, Green

In the second session, Green proved a perfect foil for Head, who took on the England bowlers and continued to find the boundaries. The latter, who missed the last Test due to COVID, raced to a 53-ball fifty by flicking Chris Woakes to fine leg for four. The boundaries kept coming for both the batters as Australia transferred the pressure back on to England’s bowlers. The 100-run partnership between the duo came in just 117 balls.

Head reached his individual hundred off 112 balls by chopping Woakes for a couple through the off side. He fell next ball, getting a leading edge to mid-on while attempting to work one over midwicket. In the very next over, Green brought up his fifty by guiding Joe Root for a single to cover. He opened up with some fine boundaries after crossing the landmark. His impressive innings ended on 74 as he pulled Mark Wood straight to deep midwicket. Alex Carey (10*) and Mitchell Starc (0*) were at the crease when rain forced an early Stumps.

The Englishmen made five changes to the squad that played in the Sydney draw. They left out struggling opener Haseeb Hameed and recalled Rory Burns. Last match's batting hero Jonny Bairstow was out with injury, while pacer Jimmy Anderson and spinner Jack Leach were also among those who were left out.

The changes seemed to work briefly as Australia were three down by the 10th over. By the end of the day, though, it was the same sorry story for England.

