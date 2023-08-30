Asia Cup 2023: Schedule, venues, live streaming details – all you need to know

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17. This year’s event will be the 16th edition of the Asia Cup and will be played in the ODI format. The previous edition in the UAE was held in the T20I format and was won by Sri Lanka.

A total of six teams will feature in the Asia Cup 2023 - India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Nepal will be making their debut in the Asia Cup. The sides have been divided into two groups of three each - India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have been placed in Group B.

The tournament will kick off with a Group A match between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium. With the ODI World Cup to be held in India from October 5 to November 19, the top Asian sides will view this competition as a significant one with the aim of building their rhythm towards the mega ICC event.

What is the format of Asia Cup 2023?

A total of 13 matches will be played in the Asia Cup 2023 - nine in Sri Lanka and four in Pakistan. There will be six group games and the top two sides from each group will progress to the Super Fours. Six matches will be played in the Super Fours as well from which the top two sides will make it to the final.

Which are the venues for Asia Cup 2023?

Asia Cup 2023 matches will be played at four venues - two in Pakistan and two in Sri Lanka. The venues are as follows:

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

What is the schedule for Asia Cup 2023?

Below is the full schedule of Asia Cup 2023 with timings in IST:

August 30: Match 1 - Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan - 03:00 PM

August 31: Match 2- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 03:00 PM

September 2: Match 3 - Pakistan vs India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 03:00 PM

September 3: Match 4 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 03:00 PM

September 4: Match 5 - India vs Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 03:00 PM

September 5: Match 6 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 03:00 PM

September 6: Super Fours, Match 1 - A1 vs B2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 3:00 PM

September 9: Super Fours, Match 2 - B1 vs B2, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 03:00 PM

September 10: Super Fours, Match 3 - A1 vs A2, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 03:00 PM

September 12: Super Fours, Match 4 - A2 vs B1, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 03:00 PM

September 14: Super Fours, Match 5 - A1 vs B1, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 03:00 PM

September 15: Super Fours, Match 6 - A2 vs B2, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 03:00 PM

September 17: Final - TBC vs TBC, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 03:00 PM

Where to watch the live telecast of Asia Cup 2023 matches in India?

The live telecast of Asia Cup matches will also be available on Star Sports network channels. As per the Disney Star TV guide, matches can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to watch live streaming of Asia Cup 2023 matches in India?

The live streaming of all Asia Cup 2023 matches will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. As per an official update released earlier this month, cricket fans can enjoy Asia Cup 2023 as well as ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches on the Disney + Hotstar app for free on their mobile.

Which is the most successful team in the Asia Cup?

India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup. They have won the championship seven times - six times in the ODI format and once in the T20I format. Sri Lanka are the second most successful nation, with six wins, while Pakistan have lifted the trophy only two times.

Asia Cup 2023 squads

Below is a look at the squads of all six teams taking part in Asia Cup 2023:

Group A

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud.

Group B

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.