AUS vs ENG Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Australia vs England in the 2022 T20 World Cup is a contest that transcends the scope of a regular Super 12 match. Not only are the two teams the holders of cricket's most prestigious white-ball trophies, but a loss on Friday, October 28 could spell doom for either side.

After losing to Ireland in a rain-curtailed game, England are under serious pressure to deliver against Australia despite their win over Afghanistan. The hosts, meanwhile, took some steps towards correcting the net run rate debacle they suffered at the hands of New Zealand with a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka, but there is still some way to go before they can seal their place in the semi-finals.

Australia and England are fairly evenly matched on paper. They have experienced fast bowlers, explosive batters, a slew of all-rounders and batting depth. What they don't have, however, is time to allow all of them to click together. They need to be at their best at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, especially with the threat of Super 12 elimination looming large.

Aaron Finch's knock against Sri Lanka produced one of the most bizarre T20 scorecards in recent memory. While the Aussie captain failed to get anywhere near a strike rate of 100 despite facing more than 40 balls, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis picked the bowling apart at the other end to help the home team win with time to spare.

With David Warner too failing to deliver thus far in the T20 World Cup, England will be keen to make early inroads into the middle order. Mark Wood, their rapid enforcer, could have a massive role to play in Melbourne. Sam Curran has embraced death-bowling responsibilities with aplomb, but the Three Lions will want Adil Rashid to return to wicket-taking form.

Matthew Wade, Australia's only specialist keeper following the injury to Josh Inglis, has tested positive for COVID-19 even as Adam Zampa recovered from the same illness. Without adequate replacements, the Aussies are likely to play Wade despite his positive test, something England might not be too happy about.

Overall, the Australia vs England clash is impossible to call and could go either way. The hosts have majorly underwhelmed in the T20 World Cup thus far. The bowling attack has lacked penetration and the batting unit seems to be a touch disorganized.

But in a positive sign, things seem to be coming together for the Aussies. Maxwell hit a few out of the middle against Sri Lanka, while Stoinis too broke a lean run of form with the bat. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins put up improved displays as well. If the likes of Warner and Tim David can join in on the fun, Australia could strike form at the right time.

England might appear to be the favorites on paper, but Australia could be backed to claim the two points on Friday.

