×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Aus vs NZ 2019: Tim Paine slams DRS after controversial decision

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019 IST

Tim Paine was very unhappy with the DRS and could not believe that he was adjudged out.
Tim Paine was very unhappy with the DRS and could not believe that he was adjudged out.

Australian skipper Tim Paine was disappointed by the DRS after he was given out LBW and the decision was 50-50 and could have gone either way. Paine has been the skipper of the Australian Test team for a while now but his form with the bat has been far from great.

In such circumstances where his place in the playing eleven was questioned, getting a maiden Test hundred would have been the best way to silence the critics, but he was given out LBW on 79 on a ball bowled by Neil Wagner. On being asked later about the dismissal and the role of DRS, Paine felt absolutely gutted.

"I thought from the length that it pitched, and the bloke bowling around the wicket, it's pretty difficult to hit you in line and hit the stumps," Paine told broadcaster ABC.

Many commentators too found it difficult to believe that Wagner's ball would cut back in so much according to the DRS. To add insult to injury, Ross Taylor was given out LBW later in the day but a review survived him, showing that the ball would have gone above the stumps, something that Paine found hard to believe.

"And then you get one late tonight which, the guy's stuck on the crease, he's hit really full and it's going over, so it's disappointing and it makes me angry," said Paine.

"I've got a few doubts, no doubt about that," he added.

Although trying not to let the emotions get better of him Paine felt it was more difficult to believe that he was adjudged out by the DRS every time he saw the replay on the television.

"I won't go into it too far because I'll get in trouble but I'm just seeing time and time again, what I see to the naked eye, or watching it on television in real time, and then what it comes up is sometimes a little bit off the mark," he concluded.

Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20 Australia Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Tim Paine Ross Taylor Australia vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 12 Dec
AUS 416/10 & 217/9
NZ 166/10 & 171/10
Australia won by 296 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 05:00 AM
AUS 467/10
NZ 44/2 (18.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand trail Australia by 423 runs with 8 wickets remaining
AUS VS NZ live score
3rd Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 05:00 AM
Australia
New Zealand
AUS VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
India Under 19s in South Africa 2019
India A Women in Australia 2019
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us