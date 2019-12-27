Aus vs NZ 2019: Tim Paine slams DRS after controversial decision

Australian skipper Tim Paine was disappointed by the DRS after he was given out LBW and the decision was 50-50 and could have gone either way. Paine has been the skipper of the Australian Test team for a while now but his form with the bat has been far from great.

In such circumstances where his place in the playing eleven was questioned, getting a maiden Test hundred would have been the best way to silence the critics, but he was given out LBW on 79 on a ball bowled by Neil Wagner. On being asked later about the dismissal and the role of DRS, Paine felt absolutely gutted.

"I thought from the length that it pitched, and the bloke bowling around the wicket, it's pretty difficult to hit you in line and hit the stumps," Paine told broadcaster ABC.

Many commentators too found it difficult to believe that Wagner's ball would cut back in so much according to the DRS. To add insult to injury, Ross Taylor was given out LBW later in the day but a review survived him, showing that the ball would have gone above the stumps, something that Paine found hard to believe.

"And then you get one late tonight which, the guy's stuck on the crease, he's hit really full and it's going over, so it's disappointing and it makes me angry," said Paine.

"I've got a few doubts, no doubt about that," he added.

Although trying not to let the emotions get better of him Paine felt it was more difficult to believe that he was adjudged out by the DRS every time he saw the replay on the television.

"I won't go into it too far because I'll get in trouble but I'm just seeing time and time again, what I see to the naked eye, or watching it on television in real time, and then what it comes up is sometimes a little bit off the mark," he concluded.