Australia pace attack delicately poised ahead of Sri Lanka Test series

Australia's pace bowling trio are prepared to take a back seat during their two-Test match series against Sri Lanka later this month, with both matches scheduled at the famously spin-friendly Galle.

On Australia's last tour to Sri Lanka in 2016, Sri Lanka claimed victory by 229 runs inside three days at Galle, with a grand total of five overs bowled by Sri Lankan pacers in the entire match.

The match followed a 106-run victory and preceded a 163-run victory for the hosts (3-0 series sweep for Sri Lanka) in what was a rude shock for the Australians, who had just recently been crowned the No.1 Test side.

Throughout the three-match series, the Sri Lankan pacers bowled just 37 overs (Suranga Lakmal: 13 overs, Vishwa Fernando: 2 overs, Nuwan Pradeep: 22 overs). In stark contrast, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood bowled 103.2 and 84.4 overs, respectively.

The Australians are prepared for a scanerio whereby Pat Cummins and all-rounder Cameron Green are the only fast bowling options playing later this month, with Josh Hazlewood claiming the side are this time prepared for the wickets they'll get.

“It’s probably me who is a bit slower in air speed who drops out on spinning wickets, and we could even go with one less quick here in Sri Lanka," Josh Hazlewood said, speaking the The Age newspaper.

He added:

“Galle can reverse swing, last time there was quite a strong wind across the ground, so reverse swing came into play there with the abrasive surface. Sri Lanka only bowled two overs of quicks for the whole game, so that tells you what wicket we might get. We’re lucky to have Cam Green there to cover a lot of bases.”

Questions remain over the make-up of Australian bowling attack

Recent history, match conditions and injury niggles point towards a greater reliance on spin in the upcoming two-match series.

The Australian squad - currently in the midst of a white-ball series - have been decimated by injuries, with the common denominator among the casualities being their pace-bowling ability.

Australia are taking a cautious approach with Mitchell Starc's finger injury ahead of the Test series, with no fixed return date outlined, while Pat Cummins is primed for the Test series despite a hip niggle.

Mitch Marsh, also in the Test squad, is nearing full fitness after sustaining a calf injury and reappeared in the yellow and green for the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday (June 19).

Cameron Green is expected to play a big part in the Tests given the decision to manage his workload and consider him a batter only during the white-ball series.

Action during a Test match in Galle, Sri Lanka, in early 2021

On the spinning front, Nathan Lyon's slow-bowling partner, or even trio, is not yet clear. Ashton Agar hurt his side in the second ODI, and is reportedly being put on ice until the Test series. Mitch Swepson was included in the squad after a difficult tour to Pakistan earlier in the year.

Matthew Kuhnemann threw his name into the ring with an impressive ODI debut last Thursday (2/48 from 10 overs), potentially auditioning for a call-up to the Test squad as a replacement for Agar.

Kuhnemman spent time with fellow left-arm orthodox bowler Stephen O'Keefe, who took part in Australia's last tour of Sri Lanka in 2016, ahead of this tour after being last season's leading Sheffield Shield spin bowler (taking 25 wickets from seven matches).

In any case, spin bowling is likely going to be a huge barometer for the outcome of the series. The challenge for the Aussie spinners will be how to ideally shape the ball in stifling humidity, while bowling a lower arm ball and a tighter line at the stumps.

