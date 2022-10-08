Australia vs England, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

After whitewashing the West Indies 2-0, Australia will host England for a three-match home T20I series, starting on Sunday, October 9 at the Perth Stadium. The series will be the final leg of preparations for both teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, starting on October 16.

The home side will look to continue their winning run heading into the showpiece event. However, they rested their first-choice bowlers in the first T20I in order to manage their workloads. It will give the likes of Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis some game time to prove their T20 credentials.

England, on the other hand, are coming off from the back of a nail-biting series win over Pakistan. The upcoming series will be a good preparatory ground for the English side to acclimatize to the Australian conditions before the marquee T20 event. They will look to rotate their players to keep everyone ready for the T20 World Cup.

Australia vs England Match Details

Match 1: Australia vs England, 1st T20I

Date and Time: October 9, Sunday, 1.10 pm IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Australia vs England Pitch Report

This will only be the second T20I at this stadium in Perth. The first game took place in 2019 when Australia smashed Pakistan by 10 wickets. The wicket is likely to aid fast bowlers and teams will prefer bowling first on this pace and bouncy wicket.

Australia vs England Weather Forecast

Temperatures on Sunday will range between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius. It will be relatively less humid, making the weather pleasant for the players. Besides, there is no chance of rain during the game.

Australia vs England Probable Playings XIs

Australia

Probable XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson.

England

Probable XI

Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Australia vs England Match Prediction

Australia and England have produced high-octane clashes every time they have locked horns, irrespective of the format. Both teams will look to win the first game and set the tone for the rest of the series.

The hosts, however, will have a slight advantage, given that they are playing in home conditions.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Australia vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV - Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming - Sony LIV

