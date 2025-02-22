Australia vs England, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

After Karachi and Dubai, the caravan of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy is ready to roll in Lahore, where arch-rivals Australia are set to lock horns with England. This Group B clash on Saturday, February 22, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Ad

Both teams enter the tournament in poor form. They also deal with several injury concerns, none bigger than Australia's miss of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. On Friday, South Africa won their match against Afghanistan in Group B, making today's clash even more vital.

Before the Australia vs England match starts, here are some important details about the upcoming Champions Trophy tie.

Australia vs England 2025 Champions Trophy match details

Match: Australia vs England, Match 4, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

Ad

Trending

Date and Time: February 22 (Saturday), 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Australia vs England Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium has seen 300+ totals quite regularly in its last few matches. During the recent tri-series, Matthew Breetzke (SA) and Kane Williamson (NZ) scored fantastic tons in the same match here, giving both England and Australia confidence to play attacking cricket. Pacers generally tend to get help here, especially the ones with extra heat.

Ad

The exact pitch report of the Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live just before the toss time (2:00 pm IST).

Australia vs England Weather Forecast

There are no chances of rain during the match hours in Lahore. Instead, expect a bright and sunny day, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. The average humidity level should be around 77%.

Australia vs England Probable XIs

Australia

Ad

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

England

Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia vs England live-streaming details and telecast channel list

India: Star Sports, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

Ad

UK: SkySports

Australia: Amazon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback