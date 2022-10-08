Australia vs England T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Arch-rivals Australia and England will lock horns in the three-match T20I series, which starts on Sunday, October 9, at Perth Stadium, Perth. Australia have announced two different squads for the T20I series.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa will miss the first T20I in Perth and will rejoin the squad for the last two T20Is.

England, on the other hand, will be led by Jos Buttler, while Moeen Ali will be his deputy. With the T20 World Cup on its way, England will use this series as a perfect practice to get accustomed to the conditions.

Australia vs England head-to-head record in T20I

Both sides have played a total of 21 T20Is, with Australia winning 10 of them and England bagging nine contests. The remaining two encounters ended without a result.

The last time these two sides locked horns in this particular format was way back in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. England came out on top quite convincingly, winning the match by eight wickets.

Australia vs England, T20I Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, October 9

Australia vs England, 1st T20I, 1.10 pm

Wednesday, October 12

Australia vs England, 2nd T20I, 1.10 pm

Friday, October 14

Australia vs England, 3rd T20I, 1.10 pm

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of Australia vs England, T20I Series here.

Australia vs England, T20I Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for Australia vs England, T20I Series:

India: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV

Australia: Foxtel and Kayo Sports

UK: BT Sport

New Zealand: SkyNZ

USA: Willow TV

Australia vs England, T20I Series 2022 Squads:

Australia's squad for 1st T20I

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis, and Kane Richardson.

Australia's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and Kane Richardson.

England

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood.

