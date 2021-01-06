5 players to watch out for in the 3rd Test between India and Australia

The ongoing Test series between Australia and India is proving to be one of the most exciting in recent times. After a humiliating loss in Adelaide, which saw India register their lowest score in Test cricket - 36/9 in the second innings, the visitors bounced back in style in Melbourne.

With Virat Kohli returning home, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front and scored a memorable century in the first innings. On the bowling front, debutant Mohammed Siraj stepped in to replace an injured Mohammed Shami as India thoroughly outplayed Australia at the MCG.

With the series level at 1-1 after the first two matches, the third Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7.

#TeamIndia getting into the groove ahead of the third #AUSvIND Test in Sydney 💪💪



📸📸: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/izostuAm6N — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2021

5 players to watch out for in the India-Australia 3rd Test

#5 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is the latest prodigy of India's familial batting production line. The 21-year-old did everything correct after receiving the opportunity to represent India in Tests.

Gill, who scored a fluent 45 in the first innings and an unbeaten 35 in the second, impressed one and all with his technique and maturity in the Boxing-Day Test.

Overcoming all the odds. Strong showing by the team at MCG. Thank you to all the fans for your support 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XNxbH1pj0h — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) December 29, 2020

Advertisement

Many cricketing legends, including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Glenn McGrath and Michael Hussey hailed him for his calm and composure. Hussey event went onto say that he can represent India for the next 10 years.

#4 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

The Australian speedster will be another player to watch out for, given he has been sensational ever since his comeback to the international arena. The mainstay of the Australian bowling attack possesses all the weapons a pacer needs.

At the SCG, he will have the advantage of playing on home soil and will definitely use it to his advantage.

Advertisement

Pat Cummins already has 10 wickets to his name in the ongoing series at an impressive average of 17.10. His 4 for 21 in the second innings at Adelaide helped Australia bundle out India for their lowest-ever score in Test cricket - 36.

Besides his excellent bowling abilities, Cummins is a handy batsman down the order.