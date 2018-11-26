Australia vs India T20Is: Winners and Losers for the Australian Team

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 580 // 26 Nov 2018, 11:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The honors were shared by both the teams as the series ended with a scoreline of 1-1

For an Australian team still going through a transition and trying to find the best possible combination, this series provided ample opportunities for players to cement their place.

After the South African series, Finch had come out and said in a press conference that no player's position in the team was secured and they all had to perform to stay in the side. The message was crystal clear and many players were able to put together good performances and stake a claim at the spots.

Some players, on the other hand, had a torrid time and would be really disappointed with how the series went. Let's take a look at who really came out as winners and losers during the series. (Note: For Winners and Losers for the Indian team Click here)

Winners

#1 Marcus Stoinis

Can Bat, Can Bowl, Can Field...The Complete Package

Australia has really struck gold with Marcus Stoinis. He can bat well, single-handedly win them games, He can bowl at any time of the innings and he's a pretty good fielder. And more importantly, in recent games, he has batted and bowled really well and contributed at important junctures.

Stoinis would be relatively happy with how the series went as well. He was able to perform whenever asked to, either with the bat or the ball. He was the man of the match in the First T20 as he was able to provide momentum to the Innings with the bat and really choked India in the end with the ball.

Stoinis has batted at #4-5 in Odis recently and if he keeps doing the job like he has been doing recently then he can make that spot his.

1 / 5 NEXT