Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 31

Australia will lock horns against Ireland in the 31st game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday (October 31).

Australia have only three points after three games in Group 1. They were thrashed by neighbours New Zealand in their tournament opener before bouncing back to beat Sri Lanka comprehensively.

They arrived in Melbourne to face their arch-rivals England on Friday but persistent rain washed out the game. As a result, both teams shared a point apiece. Australia will now have to win all their remaining games and also improve their net run rate, starting against Ireland on Monday.

Ireland, meanwhile, have done a fabulous job to qualify for the Super 12. They were thumped by Sri Lanka in their first game of the Super 12 stage before springing an upset, beating mighty England in a rain-marred clash at the MCG.

With momentum behind them, Ireland were high in confidence, but rain played spoilsport, as their next game against Afghanistan was washed out without a ball bowled. Now they face defending champions Australia, who are eager to move up the standings.

Australia vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Australia vs Ireland, Match 31, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 31, 2022, Monday; 01:30 pm IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba is a balanced one. New ball bowlers should get some lateral movement off the surface, and batters will have to be patient early on. The surface gets better as the game progresses.

Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius. It should stay humid throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Australia

Matthew Wade is down with COVID-19, but he was expected to play against England. Don’t expect the hosts to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland

Ireland have found the right combination, so don’t expect them to tinker with that for their clash against Australia.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

