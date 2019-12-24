Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20 | David Warner will play Boxing Day Test after net-session scare

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

David Warner in the Australian net session

Justin Langer, head coach of the Australian Cricket Team, cleared opener David Warner to play in the Boxing Day Test match against New Zealand. Warner was struck by the ball on his left hand during Australia's net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, sparking the possibility of the in-form batsman missing out on the second Test. Speaking to the reporters, he sounded optimistic about Warner's chances and said that he was batting without any comfort again. Langer said:

“There was a little concern for about two seconds, but then he saw the doctor and he’s hitting balls again. We know how well he’s playing at the moment, we know how much all the boys love playing test cricket and Boxing Day cricket … so he’ll be ready to go,”

Australia's opener with a bandaged thumb

Even after the injury scare, David Warner is a confirmed starter. Langer also talked about the incident that caused the discomfort. He explained that it was Warner's usual practise to take his left hand off the handle of the bat. Langer said:

"It's not unusual for Davey to do that... He's in really good nick, he's a very experienced player now, he knows how to prepare. As I said, I've got absolutely no worries that he'll be raring to go."

The Aussies go through their paces in perfect conditions in the @MCG nets. #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/Lj1W46Wesa — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 24, 2019

New Zealand will look to level the score in the Test series that is being played for the Trans-Tasman Trophy and forms part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship. Australia lead 1-0 heading in to Melbourne.