Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in a Group 1 Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Tuesday, October 25. The contest will be crucial for the hosts and defending champions after the drubbing they received at the hands of New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Aussies were completely outplayed by the Kiwis in a battle between the Trans-Tasman rivals. Their bowling was pedestrian as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc went wicketless. Josh Hazlewood picked up a couple, but was expensive. Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis were also ineffective. Their batting, too, was off track. Skipper Aaron Finch will have to lead from the front and others must also lift their game.

Sri Lanka will be confident after three victories on the trot. Like in the Asia Cup, they suffered a setback in the first game of the T20 World Cup as well, going down to Namibia by 55 runs. But they have lifted themselves exceptionally well yet again. In their first Super 12 encounter, they hammered Ireland by nine wickets. Australia could have another tough game coming their way.

Today's AUS vs SL toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, Aussie captain Finch said:

“It’s the best strategy on this surface and we can't think too far away in the tournament as of now. It's a really good wicket. There's some grass on it, but it's not that hard underneath, so it shouldn't change much at all."

Zampa has been left out of Australia's playing XI after testing COVID-19 positive. Ashton Agar replaces him. For Sri Lanka, a fit Pathum Nissanka is back in the playing XI.

AUS vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Today's AUS vs SL pitch report

According to Danny Morrison and Sunil Gavaskar, there is plenty of pace and bounce on this pitch. The tall Australian pacers should enjoy (bowling on) this surface. There are plenty of runs on offer as well.

Today's AUS vs SL match players list

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Kane Richardson

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan

AUS vs SL - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

