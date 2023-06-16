Australia World Test Championship 2023-25 Schedule: Complete series list and details

Australia won the World Test Championship Final played last week against India. They won their maiden WTC trophy, and the Aussies will now aim to defend the title successfully in 2025.

The third cycle of the World Test Championship will kick off today (June 16) with The Ashes series between Australia and England. Pat Cummins and Co will play five other series in the upcoming WTC cycle.

Before the defending champions start their new campaign, here's a look at their schedule for WTC 2023-25.

Australia ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Series Details

Australia tour of England, 2023

Australia will play a five-match Test series against England from June 16 to July 31. The Aussies blanked England 4-0 in the previous series between the two nations. Here is the schedule for their upcoming Tests:

June 16-20: 1st Test, Birmingham

June 28-July 02: 2nd Test, London

July 06-10: 3rd Test, Leeds

July 19-23: 4th Test, Manchester

July 27-31: 5th Test, London

Pakistan tour of Australia, 2023-24

Pakistan will visit Australia for a three-match WTC series in December 2023-January 2024. The series will start on December 14 in Perth and conclude on January 7 in Sydney. Here is the schedule:

Dec 14-18: 1st Test, Perth

Dec 26-30: 2nd Test, Melbourne

Jan 3-7: 3rd Test, Sydney

West Indies tour of Australia, 2024

West Indies will tour Australia for a two-match series in 2024. The Aussies crushed the Windies in the 2022 WTC series. They will aim to replicate the same performance in the following two matches:

Jan 17-21: 1st Test, Adelaide

Jan 25-29: 2nd Test, Brisbane (D/N)

Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

The Aussies will then board a flight to New Zealand for a two-Test series against their Trans-Tasman rivals. This series will likely happen in February and March 2024.

India tour of Australia, 2024-25

Australia's final home series of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle will take place against India. This series will feature five Tests, and it is expected to take place in December 2024 and January 2025.

Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025

Australia's final series will be against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. It will consist of two matches. The two teams met in Sri Lanka last year as well, where the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Poll : 0 votes