"Australian cricket is in good hands" - David Warner excited about future after WTC win

With David Warner nearing the end of his Test career, the veteran cricketer believes the Australian cricket is in good hands. Warner spoke after Australia's win in this year's World Test Championship final and feels they need to have the talent for the upcoming cycle.

Australia lifted their inaugural WTC by defeating India on Day Five of the marquee event. Pat Cummins and Co. bowled India out for 234 on the final day to win by 209 runs to join New Zealand as the only WTC champions.

Speaking to Channel 7, David Warner said their dressing room was buzzing after the victory. He stated that Travis Head's ability to play shots from the get go underlines Australia's next pipeline of players.

"The change rooms are buzzing. The best thing for us, and the happiest thing, is Australian cricket is in good hands, and that’s what we’ve always worked on.

"We’ve got to make sure we’ve got talent there, and we’re not exposed. You look at the way (Head) is playing. He’s just backing himself to come out and play shots from ball one."

Warner looked in good touch in the first innings in the WTC final, hitting 43, including four boundaries in an over against Umesh Yadav. While he failed in the second innings, he has likely secured his berth for the opening Ashes Test.

"We knew the two key wickets were the two guys out there" - David Warner

David Warner speaking to Steve Smith. (Credits: Getty)

David Warner further said that Australia were confident of getting Virat Kohli out by inviting the drive outside off-stump. The left-handed batter said:

"Yesterday [Day 4], some plans weren’t going to plan but to come out here and re-group after yesterday, we knew the two key wickets were the two guys out there, and Scotty Boland, what an amazing talent he is.

"He’s been knocking on the door for so many years in Shield cricket. We knew if we could hang it out there a little bit (Kohli) was itching to have a drive."

Kohli, who resumed the day on 44, could add only five runs to his overnight score before a stunner by Steve Smith off Scott Boland's bowling sent him packing.

