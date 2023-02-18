Team India all-rounder Axar Patel reckons that being a spinner has helped him, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin tackle Australia’s slow bowlers in an efficient manner. The left-hander explained that they put on their bowling caps while facing Australian spinners and face them accordingly.

Axar top-scored for India with 74 off 115 on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday (February 18). Responding to Australia’s first innings total of 263, India had crumbled to 139-7.

Axar and Ashwin (37 off 71) added 114 runs for the eighth wicket to lead India’s fightback. The hosts ended up putting a decent 262. Asked how India’s lower order has been able to tackle Australia’s bowling proficiently, Axar explained at a press conference:

“We are spinners, so we know what kind of difficulties we face when we bowl to batters. We use the same technique. The bowlers bowl in one area, and we keep defending with confidence. We try and force the bowlers to do something different. I think having a bowler’s mind makes a difference in such situations.”

When Axar and Ashwin joined hands, India were in massive trouble, and it seemed Australia would gain a significant lead.

On what kind of mindset the two adopted, the left-hander replied that the duo wanted to get as close as they could to Australia’s total. The 29-year-old elaborated:

“There was pressure, and we were behind in the game. It was important to get as close to Australia’s total as possible. That was our target. During my partnership with Ash (Ashwin), we discussed that the wicket was easy, and we were set, so we can play well. It feels good that we got so close to their score.”

Despite Nathan Lyon’s five-wicket haul, Australia only ended up getting a slender one-run lead in the first innings.

“220-250 would be a good target” - Axar Patel

After bowling out India for 262, Australia came out assertively in their second innings, reaching 61-1 in 12 overs to stretch their lead to 62.

Admitting that the visitors adopted an aggressive approach, Axar said that Indian bowlers will have to work hard on Day 3. On what target the hosts would be comfortable with, the all-rounder replied:

“Obviously, the sooner we bowl them out, the better for us. If we restrict them to around 220-250, it would be a good target if we have to bat on Day 4. We’ll have to bowl well, though. The more the wicket is being used, the slower it is getting. We’ll have to work hard, as the wickets won’t come easily. We’ll have to keep bowling in good areas.”

At stumps on Day 2, Travis Head, opening in place of the concussed David Warner, was unbeaten on 39 off 40, while Marnus Labuschagne was on 16 off 19.

