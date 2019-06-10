BAN vs SL 11th June 2019 When and Where to Watch Live Streaming, Telecast Details, Live Score | World Cup 2019

Shakib Al Hasan will look to continue his amazing form

Bangladesh will be locking horns with Sri Lanka in the 16th match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on 11th June at the Country Ground in Bristol. This encounter will be the 4th match of the campaign for both teams.

Bangladesh have fallen off after a promising start and lie at 8th spot in the points table. The team played brilliantly to win their first match against South Africa but the 'Tigers' as they are famously called, lost a close encounter against New Zealand. In their most recent match, Bangladesh didn't arrive to the party as hosts England gave the tournament's dark-horses massive hiding.

One positive for Bangladesh so far has been their star player Shakib Al Hasan's scintillating form. The No 1 ranked all-rounder in ODI Cricket, Shakib, has been in outstanding form with the bat and leads the Top-run getters list as of now.

Unfortunately, he has found no support from his teammates as only one another Bangladeshi batsman (Mushfiqur Rahim) has scored a half-century in the World Cup so far.

With respect to their bowling, the Tigers have been good without being threatening.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have had a mixed bag in the truest sense. The island nation has notched up one win while losing another. Their most recent match against Pakistan was abandoned due to incessant weather. Sri Lanka lost their opening match in a bad manner as New Zealand brushed them aside with a 10-wicket win. Sri Lanka came back well with a 34 run against Afghanistan in a low-scoring match.

In the two matches they have played so far, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera have stepped up with the willow while Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga played a stellar role with the ball in the team's over Afghanistan. Unfortunately, Nuwan Pradeep dislocated his finger during a training session and was ruled out for the match against Bangladesh.

So which team will win this encounter?

Despite the fact that Bangladesh are coming off two consecutive losses, they will be expected to win this match against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh have an incredibly strong batting line up and it should be too much for Sri Lanka to handle. The experienced core of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah can turn the match on their own. Sri Lanka came into the tournament as rank outsiders and that won't change much after a win against a struggling Afghanistan side.

