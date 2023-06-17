Bangladesh World Test Championship 2023-25 Schedule: Complete series list and details

Bangladesh kicked off their preparations for the new World Test Championship cycle by inviting Ireland and Afghanistan to play Tests against them. The Litton Das-led outfit crushed Afghanistan by 546 runs earlier today, while they also recorded a comfortable win against Ireland earlier this year.

After failing to finish in the upper half of the first two WTC cycles' points table, Bangladesh will be keen to improve their standing in the new cycle, which started this week. Like the other eight teams, Bangladesh will play six series from 2023 to 2025, three at home and three away from home.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of the Bangladesh cricket team for World Test Championship 2023 to 2025 cycle.

Bangladesh ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Series Details

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2023

Bangladesh's first series of the new WTC cycle will be at home against inaugural champions New Zealand. Bangladesh upset the Blackcaps in an away Test match last year. They will aim to replicate the same performance at home this year.

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2024

The next team to visit Bangladesh will be Sri Lanka. The islanders will likely tour Bangladesh in February-March 2024 for a two-match Test series against the home side.

Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024

Bangladesh's first away series of this WTC cycle will likely be against Pakistan. The dates for this tour have not been announced, but the expected window is August-September 2024.

Bangladesh tour of India, 2024

After wrapping up the tour of Pakistan, Bangladesh will board a flight to India for a two-match Test series against the two-time runners-up of World Test Championship. This series will likely happen in September-October 2024.

South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Bangladesh will then return home and play their final series on home soil against South Africa. This series will also feature two matches, and it will likely happen in October-November 2024.

Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024

Bangladesh will conclude their first round campaign of World Test Championship 2023 to 2025 with an away series against West Indies. This two-match series will happen immediately after Bangladesh's home series against South Africa.

