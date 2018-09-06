Batsmen who can score 200 in ODIs

Lav Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.32K // 06 Sep 2018, 01:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Scoring a 100 is special but scoring a 200 is rare in ODIs. In 1984 Sir Vivan Richards came really close to scoring a 200 when he scored 189* from 170 balls. It remained the highest score in ODIs for a long time until Saeed Anwar scored 194 from just 146 balls against Indian in 1997. He could have become the first player to score a double century but Tendulkar took his wicket when he was just 6 runs short.

Since then many batsmen came close to breaking Saeed Anwar's record, like when Sachin scored 186* against New Zeland or when Sanath Jayasuriya went berserk against India in 1999 and scored 189 but got out in the 49th over. Charles Coventry from Zimbabwe equaled Anwar's score in 2009 against Bangladesh yet the 200 score was yet to be breached.

The barrier of 200 was broken when the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar scored 200* from 147 balls against South Africa in 2009. He could have scored more but he didn't get much strike in the last 10 overs. He was in 190s around the 40 over-mark.

After his historic knock, many followed Sachin to cross 200. His own opening partner Virender Sehwag broke his record when he scored 219 against West Indies in 2011. Rohit Sharma not only followed them but scored more than 200 thrice. The first one was against Australia in 2013 when he scored 209. He broke Sehwag's highest of 219 when he scored a mammoth 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and it is still the world record for the highest total by a player in an ODI. Sri Lanka was again at the receiving end of his willow when he scored 208* in 2017.

Till 2015 only Indian cricketers who had scored double centuries in ODIs. Chris Gayle became the first non-Indian and the first player to get to 200 in a World Cup when he scored 215 against Zimbabwe. Martin Guptill in the same World Cup scored 237* against West Indies. Recently Fakhar Zaman scored 210* against Zimbabwe and became the first Pakistani player to do it.

Let us now look at the players who have not scored a 200 yet but can score one in the future.

1 / 7 NEXT