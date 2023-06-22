Bazball or trashball? Cricket pundits react to England’s bold approach after Edgbaston loss

Ahead of Ashes 2023, most cricket experts admitted that the series against world Test champions Australia would be the biggest test of England’s ‘Bazball’ style of play. The hosts walked the talk and stuck to their aggressive brand of cricket, declaring their first innings on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test, having made 393/8.

In hindsight, the move backfired as Australia went on win the Test by two wickets in a thrilling finish. England did reasonably well to hold the Aussies to 386 in their first innings. However, they went a bit too hard in the second innings and were bowled out for 273. Three English batters crossed the 40-run mark, but not a single player scored a half-century.

On Day 5, England failed to defend a total of 281, despite having the opposition on the mat at 227/8. After Australian skipper Pat Cummins (44*) lifted his team to a memorable win, questions were raised over England’s approach in the Test match.

While England skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have defended the team’s ‘Bazball’ approach despite the loss, we take a look at what cricket experts have to say about the much-hyped debate.

“It is not about entertaining, it is about winning first” - Geoffrey Boycott

England legend Geoff Boycott reckons that Stokes and co. are getting carried away with ‘Bazball’ and the need to entertain. According to the former batter, what the hosts need is a bit of common sense and pragmatism. In his column for the Telegraph, Boycott wrote:

"England have got carried away with Bazball and seem to think entertaining is more important than winning. But England supporters want one thing more than anything else - to win the Ashes. If at the end of the series, Australia go home with the Ashes, we will feel sick, regardless of how much we've been entertained.

"They do not have to change being positive because they are a better side than Australia and will win if they show some common sense. Don't just attack, attack, attack. England need a bit of common sense and pragmatism. That is all that is required. When we are on top, be ruthless and not be sloppy. They gave Australia a get out of jail free card," the 82-year-old added.

“It’s about winning and being that little bit smarter” - Michael Vaughan on ‘Bazball’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan stated that while he loves ‘Bazball’, the hosts need to refine their approach because, at the end of the day, it’s all about winning. Vaughan told Cricbuzz during a discussion:

’ll be amazed if England don’t play just that little bit (cautiously). Bazball, I love. I love the energy and what it’s brought. It’s now about winning and being that little bit smarter. When you’ve got an Australian team on the back foot, you’ve got to drive it down and nail them down even more. England just didn’t do that."

“Australian cricket can learn a bit from it” - Matthew Hayden

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden praised England’s aggressive approach despite their loss at Edgbaston. He went on to state that Australia can also learn a bit from England’s ‘Bazball’ style. Hayden told SENQ Breakfast:

“They (England) will only know one way to play now. Stokes really said it in his press conference as well. ‘Look, we didn’t get that result but that’s not going to stop the way that we want to go about our business’. In fact, I reckon Australian cricket can learn a bit from it (BazBall).

“It was a brilliant five days. You couldn’t stop watching it,” he added.

“We didn't need Bazball to beat Australia: Nasser Hussain

Chipping in with his views, cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain opined that England don’t need ‘Bazball’ to beat Australia.

Pointing out that England suffered a one-run defeat to New Zealand earlier in the year, he told Sky Sports:

“You can't hide behind that (wanting to entertain), and I can almost read Ricky Ponting's mind because he's a winner. England lost [the final Test] in New Zealand as well, if you remember. I know they've had Ireland in between, but now they've lost here and there are two games of cricket they could have won, should have won.

"Remember, we've beaten Australia in England since 2001 playing the old-fashioned way - we didn't need 'Bazball' to beat Australia,” he added.

“A really good test for England” - Ricky Ponting on ‘Bazball’

According to Aussie legend Ricky Ponting, the Edgbaston loss will put pressure on the hosts on the hosts with regard to their approach in the next Test at Lord’s. He stated that the remaining games against Australia will be a really good test for England. Ponting said on The ICC Review:

“I think it's going to be a really, really good test for England. Actually, I think it's going to be a good test for their style of play. I think it's going to be a good test for their leadership and their coaching.

“I've heard them say that before, that they're not ‘results driven’, but I don't believe that for a second. This is an Ashes series, this is the biggest challenge that Ben Stokes has had in his career as a captain. I'm not copping that.

“I mean, if they're not results driven, they wouldn't be disappointed at all about losing. And it seemed to me last night, and he said it, that all his players were in pieces at the end of that game. So that means to me that they do care about losing, and you should,” he added.

“England are going to go one way” - Tim Paine

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine believes that England’s one-dimensional style of play gives visitors the upper hand in Ashes 2023 because they are a lot more versatile in comparison. During an interaction on the SEN podcast 'Whateley', Paine commented:

"When a Test match goes for five days, you got to be able to do both. In a series that goes for five Test matches, you have got to do both. I think from what I have seen earlier and what I thought, I think that's where Australia have got the advantage."

"They can play at different tempos. They can play different scenarios and I think their game will stand up in different conditions. England, we know, are going to go one way, they are going to go really hard," the former keeper-batter concluded.

The second Test of Ashes 2023 will be played at Lord's in London from June 28 to July 2.

