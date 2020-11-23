BBL 2020-21: The highest run-scorers from each season

The 2020-21 edition of the Big Bash League, BBL 2020-21, will get under underway from December 10. The opening match of the T20 event will take place between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Sydney Sixers are the defending champions of the BBL, having defeated Melbourne Stars by 19 runs in the final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) last season. Perth Scorchers are the most successful franchise, having won the BBL on three occasions.

While the Scorchers also hold the record for having made the most final appearances (5), five other franchises have won the BBL at least once. The Sydney Sixers won the inaugural season (2011–12) and well as the most recent edition of the tournament (2019–20).

The Brisbane Heat registered their only BBL win till date in the 2012-13 season. The Sydney Thunder, the Adelaide Strikers, and the Melbourne Renegades won the tournament in the 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19 seasons, respectively.

Just a few days back, the organizers announced three rule changes for the BBL 2020-21 season with an aim to make the tournament even more exciting. It remains to be seen how the changes impact the performance of players in the franchise.

Every year, the BBL has produced some memorable batting performances from batsmen across franchises. In this feature, we take a look at the highest run-getters in each BBL season.

Meet the top run-scorers in each BBL season

#1. BBL 2011-12: Travis Birt (Hobart Hurricanes) -- 345 runs

Travis Birt

Travis Birt, the former left-handed batsman, scored 345 runs in eight games for Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 2011-12 season. Birt’s runs came at a strike rate of 168.29 and an average of 43.12 with three fifties.

He was the man of the match for his 41-ball 65 against Sydney Sixers, which the Hurricanes won by 42 runs. Birt smashed 74 off only 36 balls against Brisbane Heat. However, Hurricanes faltered at the end to lose by three runs as Birt was run out off the penultimate ball.

Birt blasted 51 off only 23 balls in a 19-run defeat to Melbourne Stars. He managed only 11 in the semi-final against Sydney Sixers as the Hurricanes went down by seven runs.