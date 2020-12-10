BBL 2020-21: The leading wicket-takers from each edition of the BBL

The 2020-21 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) will kick off on Thursday, December 10, with the opening match between defending champions Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The latest season of the Big Bash League (BBL) was launched on Tuesday with four star players - Sydney Sixers' Carlos Brathwaite, Adelaide Strikers' Peter Siddle, Hobart Hurricanes' Ben McDermott and Melbourne Renegades' Beau Webster - at the Bellerive Yacht Club in Hobart.

With the upcoming BBL season set to feature three new rule innovations, Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash League, said he has great hopes from the BBL 2020-21 season:

"Without doubt, the build-up to the BBL10 season is the biggest since the league launched a decade ago. We know our fans are going to love what this season will bring. We've got more overseas stars than ever before, new innovations and a bold fixture that will see every club host matches in their home markets.”

Top wicket-takers in every BBL season

Over the years, there have been some fabulous bowling performances in the BBL. As the tenth edition of the competition gets underway, let us look back at the leading wicket-takers in each season of the BBL.

#1 BBL 2011-12: Naved-ul-Hasan - 15 wickets (Hobart Hurricanes)

Naved-ul-Hasan.

Former Pakistan pacer Naved-ul-Hasan was the leading wicket-taker in the inaugural edition of the BBL. In eight matches, he picked up 15 wickets at a strike rate of 17 and an economy rate of 8.01.

Hobart Hurricanes made it to the BBL semi-finals that season but lost to Sydney Sixers by seven runs in a chase of 154. Naved-ul-Hasan bowled his four overs for 29 but only picked up one wicket, that of Peter Nevill, in the final.

Best bowling performance: Naved-ul-Hasan’s best bowling effort of 4 for 22 came in the BBL game against Sydney Sixers in Hobart.

Naved-ul-Hasan ran through the lower order of the Sydney Sixers, who were chasing 170 for victory. He had Moises Henriques caught off a pull shot and cleaned up Brett Lee and Josh Hazlewood to restrict the Sixers to 127 for 9.

#2 BBL 2012-13: Ben Laughlin - 14 wickets (Hobart Hurricanes)

Ben Laughlin

Veteran paceman Ben Laughlin, who happens to be the all-time leading wicket-taker in the BBL, picked up 14 scalps in eight games for Hobart Hurricanes during the competition's 2012-13 edition.

His wickets came at a strike rate of 12.8 and an economy of 7.16. Despite Laughlin’s impressive show, Hobart Hurricanes failed to make it to the BBL knockouts, though.

Best bowling performance: Ben Laughlin’s best bowling figures in the BBL 2012-13 season came in the game against Sydney Sixers in Sydney.

The fast-bowler foxed Moises Henriques and Steve Smith with slow deliveries and also claimed the scalp of Brett Lee. His 4 for 31 helped the Hurricanes restrict Sydney Sixers to 154 for 8. In response, Ricky Ponting’s unbeaten 63 ensured a seven-wicket win for Hobart Hurricanes.

#3 BBL 2013-14: Cameron Gannon - 18 (Brisbane Heat)

Cameroon Gannon

USA pacer Cameron Gannon was the leading wicket-taker in the BBL 2013-14 season. He picked up 18 wickets in eight matches for Brisbane Heat at a strike rate of 8.7 and an economy rate of 8.16. The franchise, however, failed to make it to the final four.

Best bowling performance: Cameron Gannon’s standout bowling performance in the BBL that season came in the game against Sydney Thunder in Sydney.

With the Heat defending 166 in that match, Cameron Gannon came up with a spectacular bowling effort of 4 for 10 in 2.2 overs. He dismissed dangerman Mike Hussey for 60 at a key juncture in the chase and then ran through the Thunder's lower order to bowl them out for 117.

#4 BBL 2014-15: John Hastings - 16 (Melbourne Stars)

John Hastings

Former Australian pacer John Hastings was the highest wicket-taker in the BBL 2014-15 season with 16 wickets for Melbourne Stars at a strike rate of 11.8 and an economy of 7.80. The Stars made it to the BBL semi-finals that season but went down to Perth Scorchers despite John Hastings’ three-for.

The medium-pacer sent back Michael Klinger, Adam Voges and Nathan Coulter-Nile to restrict Perth Scorchers to 144. However, Andrew Tye’s 4 for 18 meant that Melbourne Stars fell short by 18 runs.

Best bowling performance: John Hastings’ best effort of 3 for 24 in that season of the BBL came in the game against Hobart Hurricanes.

He dismissed Tim Paine, George Bailey and Jonathan Wells with short deliveries. However, Hobart Hurricanes managed to post 190 on the board before Ben Hilfenhaus’ 4 for 27 restricted Melbourne Stars to 138.

#5 BBL 2015-16: Clint McKay - 18 (Sydney Thunder)

Clint McKay

Former Australian fast bowler, Clint McKay, led the wicket-taking charts in BBL 2015-16 with 18 wickets for Sydney Thunder.

McKay’s scalps came in ten games at a strike rate of 11.2 and an economy rate of 8.09. The bowler's efforts bore fruit as Sydney Thunder clinched the BBL trophy with a three-wicket win over Melbourne Stars. In the final, McKay had an off-day with 1 for 40, but Sydney Thunder successfully chased down a 177-run target.

Best bowling performance: McKay’s best of 4 for 28 in the BBL that season came against Hobart Hurricanes.

He picked up the top three - Tim Paine, Ben Dun and Kumar Sangakkara - and returned to dismiss the dangerous Daren Sammy. Sydney Thunder, however, faltered in a chase of 164, with Shaun Tait claiming 3 for 16.

#6 BBL 2016-17: Sean Abbott - 20 (Sydney Sixers)

Sean Abbott

Bowling allrounder Sean Abbott was the top wicket-taker in the 2016-17 BBL. He claimed 20 scalps in ten games for Sydney Sixers at a strike rate of 11.1 and an economy rate of 8.72.

Sydney Sixers made the BBL final that season but went down to Perth Scorchers by nine wickets. Batting first, they only managed 141 on the board, with Abbott’s three overs going for 33.

Best bowling performance: Sean Abbott’s best bowling effort of 5 for 16 in the BBL that season came in a game against Adelaide Strikers.

He dismissed Brad Hodge, Ben Dunk, Travis Head and Chris Jordan as Adelaide Strikers were restricted to 152. The performance was in vain though, as Sydney Sixers were rolled over for 104 in response.

#7 BBL 2017-18: Rashid Khan - 18 (Adelaide Strikers)

Rashid Khan

Young Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the leading wicket-taker in BBL 2017-18.

He claimed 18 wickets for Adelaide Strikers at a strike rate of 14.6 and a brilliant economy rate of 5.65. Adelaide Strikers went on to lift the BBL trophy, with Jake Weatherald hammering 115 in the final against Hobart Hurricanes. Rashid, however, did not feature in the final.

Best bowling performance: Rashid Khan’s best bowling performance in the BBL that season was 3 for 20 against Perth Scorchers.

He dismissed Hilton Cartwright and Ashton Turner off consecutive deliveries as Perth Scorchers crumbled to 4 for 28 in a chase of 138. Khan also cleaned up Cameron Bancroft with a googly for 49, but Adelaide Strikers did not have too many runs to play with and ended up on the losing side.

Dwayne Bravo also claimed 18 wickets for Melbourne Renegades, but at a higher average as compared to Rashid Khan.

Bravo's best of 5 for 28 was registered against Hobart Hurricanes. His victims included Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade and Jofra Archer as Hobart Hurricanes were restricted to 164/8. Melbourne Renegades chased down the target by seven wickets, though.

#8 BBL 2018-19: Kane Richardson - 24 (Melbourne Renegades)

Kane Richardson

Kane Richardson stood out with his bowling effort for Melbourne Renegades in BBL 2018-19.

In 14 matches, he claimed 24 wickets at a strike rate of 13.7 and an economy rate of 7.75. Melbourne Renegades went on to lift the BBL trophy that year, defeating Melbourne Stars in the final by 13 runs.

Although Kane Richardson went wicketless in the final, Dan Christian’s all-round effort of 38 not out and 2 for 33 saw the Melbourne Renegades home.

Best bowling performance: Kane Richardson’s best bowling effort of 3 for 22 in the BBL that season came against Sydney Sixers.

He sent back Joe Denly, Jordan Silk and Sean Abbott to restrict the Sixers to 132. However, Melbourne Renegades could only manage 99 for 8 in reply. Tom Curran claimed three wickets while debutant Benjami Manenti was sensational with 2 for 13.

#9 BBL 2019-2020: Daniel Sams - 30 (Sydney Thunder)

Daniel Sams

Sydney Thunder pacer Daniel Sams was the leading wicket-taker in the 2019-20 BBL, claiming 30 wickets in 17 matches for Sydney Thunder at a strike rate of 11.7 and an economy rate of 7.83.

Sydney Thunder made it to the Challenger against Melbourne Stars but fell short by 28 runs. Daniel Sams was hammered for 41 runs in his four overs in that game as both Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin blasted 83. In response, the Thunder faltered in a tall chase of 195.

Best bowling performance: Daniel Sams’ best bowling effort of 4 for 34 in that season of the BBL came against Hobart Hurricanes.

He dismissed Matthew Wade, Macalister Wright, Ben McDermott and George Bailey. However, the first two batsmen scored fifties as Hobart Hurricanes posted 185 for 6. D’Arcy Short then produced an incredible spell of 5 for 21 to make Sydney Thunder collapse to 128.