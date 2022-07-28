BBL Draft: 7 IPL stars to go under the hammer for Big Bash League

The Big Bash League's (BBL) upcoming edition could feature as many as seven Indian Premier League (IPL) superstars. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis headlines the nomination list that also features several big names from other IPL franchises.

The BBL 2022-23 is expected to start on December 13 and the final is likely to take place on February 4. Overseas players are free to play in other leagues during the second half of Australia’s T20 extravaganza. The UAE league is proposed to take place from January 6 to February 12.

Here, we take a look at the seven IPL players who will be part of the BBL Draft.

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo is a very big name in T20 cricket. (Pic credits: Getty)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar and one of the biggest match winners of all time, Dwayne Bravo forms part of the BBL’s overseas draft. He has previous experience playing in the Big Bash League.

He has picked 49 wickets and scored 677 runs across 45 innings in the tournament. The all-rounder was previously associated with the Melbourne Renegades.

Overall, the veteran has played 542 T20s with 6,831 runs and 596 wickets. The West Indies superstar has won as many as 16 T20 titles in his illustrious career. At 38, he still seems to have a couple of years of T20 cricket left in him.

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has slammed six sixes in an over against Sri Lanka in 2021 (Pic credits: Getty)

Kieron Pollard, who had a tough time for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the recent IPL edition, will be looking to bounce back in his T20 career.

The former WI captain has retired from international cricket to focus on T20 leagues. Like Bravo, Pollard has also won 16 titles in T20 cricket.

He has a good record in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he has amassed 378 runs and scalped 16 wickets. A good BBL season will do him a world of good if he wants to stay a part of MI.

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis in action during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) [Pic credits: Getty]

Another West Indies player, Evin Lewis, is a swashbuckling batsman who can take on any opposition from ball one. The 30-year-old had last played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the last edition of IPL.

He boasts an incredible T20 career with 5,591 runs from 198 T20s at a promising strike rate of 145.10. He has slammed five centuries and 39 fifties. The left-hander has smashed 385 sixes in his T20 career.

He can become only the fourth WI player to complete 400 sixes in the shortest format. Chris Gayle (1,056), Kieron Pollard (778), and Andre Russell (576) are the top three players on the most T20 sixes list.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is an excellent opener in world cricket. (Pic credits: Getty)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis is one of the biggest players in BBL’s overseas draft.

His experience and ability to lead a side makes him a sought-after player. The South Africa legend is a specialist opening batsman and a very handy fielder who can quickly take the game away from the opposition.

He has amassed 7,608 runs in 293 T20s, comprising three centuries and 48 fifties. Multiple franchises will be in the fray for this gifted player in the BBL.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is the youngest achiever in world cricket. (Pic credits: Getty)

Afghanistan’s legendary spinner Rashid Khan, who won his first IPL trophy with Gujarat Titans in the league's latest edition, will be a big name in BBL.

He last played for Adelaide Strikers in the Australian T20 league. The champion all-rounder has a knack for picking up wickets and usually troubles all world-class batters.

He has already scalped 92 wickets in 61 matches at a phenomenal economy rate of 6.44. Overall, he has scalped 466 wickets in 336 T20s which features four five-wicket hauls. Besides bowling, he is also a handy batsman in the lower order who can finish off matches.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone is known for hitting big sixes [Pic credits: Getty]

Punjab King's all-rounder Liam Livingston is a deadly batsman who can destroy any opposition on his day. The middle-order batsman is known for hitting big sixes.

The Englishman can provide a cracking finish to any T20 side. He has already amassed 851 runs in 28 matches in BBL at a decent strike rate of 138.15. Overall, he comes with an experience of 191 T20s with 4,768 runs under his belt.

He also tends to pick up wickets. He has scalped 82 wickets in T20s. He has previously played for Perth Scorchers in the BBL.

Tymal Mills

Tymal Mills has played in a number of T20 leagues around the world. [Pic credits: Getty]

Mumbai Indians pacer Tymal Mills is an experienced T20 bowler with 198 wickets from 171 T20s. He is a brilliant bowler with the ability to pick wickets upfront.

The 29-year-old can consistently clock a speed of 140kph. The English pacer has played in many T20 leagues such as the IPL, Pakistan Super League (PSL), and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

He has played for the Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat in the BBL where he scalped 21 wickets in 19 matches at an acceptable economy rate of 8.52.

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #ICC #BBL How times change! 70 English players in the BBL draft look for a gig this Australian summer. 10 years ago they would come & play grade cricket to improve ones game with a holiday attached to the trip. Franchise cricket is changing the games landscape rapidly. #cricket How times change! 70 English players in the BBL draft look for a gig this Australian summer. 10 years ago they would come & play grade cricket to improve ones game with a holiday attached to the trip. Franchise cricket is changing the games landscape rapidly. #cricket #ICC #BBL

LIVE POLL Q. Who is your favourite IPL player for upcoming BBL? Rashid Khan Faf du Plessis 0 votes so far