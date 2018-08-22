Ben Stokes' injury, delay in India's squad selection and more - Cricket News Today, 22nd August 2018

There are contrasting developments in England and Indian lineup after the Trent Bridge Test

During the fifth day's play at Trent Bridge, India needed just 17 balls to wrap up a resounding 203-run victory in the third Test against England. In the aftermath, Virat Kohli's troops continued to win hearts by dedicating their triumph to the victims of the Kerala flood.

While head coach Ravi Shastri underlined his ambitions for the Indian Test team, England were given an injury scare as Ben Stokes was ruled out of the Vitality T20 Blast quarter-final due a niggle.

In other news, all-rounder Grant Elliot announced his retirement from all cricket. Here are all the major developments from the day.

Ben Stokes set to miss T20 Blast quarter-final

Stokes has been rested from Durham's T20 fixture due to a niggle

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss Durham's Vitality T20 Blast quarter-final against Sussex. Having sustained a knee injury during the third Test against India at Trent Bridge, he has been rested as a precautionary measure.

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) described the injury as a 'niggle at the back of his left knee'. Considering the fact the fourth Test at the Rose Bowl in Southampton will begin only on the 30th, Stokes is expected to recover full fitness before the crucial clash.

Durham will have to make do without the star all-rounder's services for their quarter-final fixture on Friday. On the other hand, Jos Buttler and Keaton Jennings will be available for Lancashire's match against Kent on Thursday.

