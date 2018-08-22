Stokes to be fit for fourth Test despite knee problem

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes suffered a knock to his knee in England's third Test defeat to India, but he is expected to recover in time for the fourth match in Southampton.

Durham all-rounder Stokes was influential for England as they sought to overturn a huge deficit in the fourth innings, pairing with Jos Buttler for a partnership of 169.

The tourists eventually sealed victory by 203 runs at Trent Bridge, narrowing England's series lead to 2-1 ahead of next week's clash at the Rose Bowl.

Stokes appeared to moving awkwardly at times in Nottingham, with Durham confirming he has a "left knee niggle", although the county believe he will be fit to face India again.

The 27-year-old will miss Durham's T20 Blast quarter-final against Sussex in Chester-le-Street on Friday.

Stokes returned to the England side for the third Test after missing the second match as he stood trial in Bristol, facing a charge of affray. He was found not guilty.