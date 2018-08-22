Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Stokes to be fit for fourth Test despite knee problem

22 Aug 2018
England all-rounder Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes suffered a knock to his knee in England's third Test defeat to India, but he is expected to recover in time for the fourth match in Southampton.

Durham all-rounder Stokes was influential for England as they sought to overturn a huge deficit in the fourth innings, pairing with Jos Buttler for a partnership of 169.

The tourists eventually sealed victory by 203 runs at Trent Bridge, narrowing England's series lead to 2-1 ahead of next week's clash at the Rose Bowl.

Stokes appeared to moving awkwardly at times in Nottingham, with Durham confirming he has a "left knee niggle", although the county believe he will be fit to face India again.

The 27-year-old will miss Durham's T20 Blast quarter-final against Sussex in Chester-le-Street on Friday.

Stokes returned to the England side for the third Test after missing the second match as he stood trial in Bristol, facing a charge of affray. He was found not guilty.

