Shubman Gill starts practice with GT teammates ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill has commenced his preparations for the remainder of IPL 2025. After being suspended for a few days, the tournament is set to resume on Saturday, May 17.

The Gujarat-based side shared a video on their official X handle, giving fans a glimpse of Gill's net session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening batter was seen having fun with his teammates while playing football in a separate video.

Shubman Gill has looked in great touch with the bat this season. The 25-year-old is currently the third-highest run-getter of IPL 2025, aggregating 508 runs across 11 outings at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 152.55.

Gujarat would want their captain to continue his wonderful run in the crucial business end of the tournament. His opening partner Sai Sudharsan has also been one of the team's standout batting performers, scoring 509 runs in 11 innings at an average of 46.27 and a strike rate of 153.31.

Shubman Gill and Co. need one win from three games for an assured spot in IPL 2025 playoffs

GT are the league leaders of IPL 2025 at this stage. The side have 16 points to their name after 11 games, and their net run rate stands at 0.793. The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat need to win one out of their remaining three league games for a confirmed place in the playoffs.

They take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in an afternoon match on Sunday, May 18. The 2022 champions will then host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 22.

GT's final league-stage game of the season is a home match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 25. Meanwhile, the remaining 17 games of IPL 2025 will be played across six venues.

The Eliminator and two Qualifiers will be played between May 29 and June 1, while the all-important final is set to be held on June 3. The venues for the summit clash and playoffs are yet to be announced.

