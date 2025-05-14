Delhi Capitals sign Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Aussie star for remainder of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) have signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for star Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. IPL 2025 was temporarily suspended for a week but it is set to resume on Saturday, May 17.

Ad

Due to the break and rescheduling, several overseas players are unlikely to return for their respective teams as the season resumes. In such a scenario, Jake Fraser-McGurk will not return for the rest of the season, following which Delhi Capitals have roped in Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement.

The left-arm seamer had set his base price at ₹2 crore but was unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auctions. However, he is now back in the league as a replacement player.

Ad

Trending

Delhi Capitals have played 11 matches so far this season and with six wins, have 13 points. With three games remaining, they are still in contention to make the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jake Fraser-McGurk played six matches this season but could not perform as per expectations and was dropped later on. He scored just 55 runs at an average of 9.16 and a strike-rate of 105.76.

Mustafizur Rahman returns to DC for second stint

Mustafizur Rahman returns to Delhi Capitals for his second stint with the team in the IPL. He played two seasons for them in the past in 2022 and 2023. The 29-year-old played eight matches and picked up as many wickets in 2022 while he played just two games in 2023 before moving to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2024 season.

Ad

The left-arm pacer made his IPL debut in 2016 for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and has also played for teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Overall, Mustafizur Rahman has played 57 matches in his IPL career across seven seasons. He has picked up 61 wickets at an average of 28.88 and an economy rate of 8.14. Mustafizur had a decent outing last season, where he had bagged 14 wickets from nine games for CSK.

In the probable absence of Mitchell Starc, who may also not return for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season, Delhi Capitals have made a like-for-like replacement with the signing of an experienced left-arm fast bowler for the business end of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More