All CSK overseas players except one to return for IPL 2025 resumption

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that all of their overseas players barring one will be available for the team's remaining IPL 2025 matches. The tournament is set to resume on Saturday, May 17, following a short break.

Ad

Bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton is the only foreign player from Chennai's squad who won't return to India to rejoin the team. He has been named in England's home ODI and T20I series against West Indies, beginning May 29, and will miss CSK's last two league games because of national duty.

Giving an update on the Chennai-based side's overseas players' availability, Viswanathan told news agency PTI:

'"All CSK foreign players barring Jamie Overton are expected to join the squad ahead of IPL resumption."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai are already out of the playoffs race. With three wins from 12 games, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

Chennai will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final league match of the edition. The game will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25.

"He hasn't told us anything" - When CSK CEO opened up on MS Dhoni's potential IPL retirement

During an interview with RevSportz earlier this month, Kasi Viswanathan was asked about the possibility of MS Dhoni announcing his IPL retirement following the 2025 edition. The CSK CEO revealed that the veteran keeper-batter hasn't informed the team management about his future yet.

Ad

Viswanathan said:

"It's his call, we will never tell him anything. If he takes a decision, he will inform us. He hasn’t told us anything."

It is worth mentioning that Dhoni relinquished Chennai's captaincy ahead of IPL 2024, handing over the captaincy reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. The side narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs, finishing fifth in the standings.

Gaikwad continued to lead the side in 2025 as well. However, Dhoni was reinstated as the skipper after the opening batter was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an elbow fracture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More