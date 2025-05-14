All CSK overseas players except one to return for IPL 2025 resumption

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that all of their overseas players barring one will be available for the team's remaining IPL 2025 matches. The tournament is set to resume on Saturday, May 17, following a short break.
Bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton is the only foreign player from Chennai's squad who won't return to India to rejoin the team. He has been named in England's home ODI and T20I series against West Indies, beginning May 29, and will miss CSK's last two league games because of national duty.
Giving an update on the Chennai-based side's overseas players' availability, Viswanathan told news agency PTI:
'"All CSK foreign players barring Jamie Overton are expected to join the squad ahead of IPL resumption."
The MS Dhoni-led Chennai are already out of the playoffs race. With three wins from 12 games, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.
Chennai will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final league match of the edition. The game will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25.
"He hasn't told us anything" - When CSK CEO opened up on MS Dhoni's potential IPL retirement
During an interview with RevSportz earlier this month, Kasi Viswanathan was asked about the possibility of MS Dhoni announcing his IPL retirement following the 2025 edition. The CSK CEO revealed that the veteran keeper-batter hasn't informed the team management about his future yet.
Viswanathan said:
"It's his call, we will never tell him anything. If he takes a decision, he will inform us. He hasn’t told us anything."
It is worth mentioning that Dhoni relinquished Chennai's captaincy ahead of IPL 2024, handing over the captaincy reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. The side narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs, finishing fifth in the standings.
Gaikwad continued to lead the side in 2025 as well. However, Dhoni was reinstated as the skipper after the opening batter was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an elbow fracture.
