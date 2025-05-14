“NEED A BREAK” - Prithvi Shaw comes up with cryptic post ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw came up with a cryptic post ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption. The league was suspended for a week earlier but is now set to resume on Saturday, May 17.
Prithvi Shaw, who had set his base price at ₹75 lakh, was unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auctions as no franchise showed interest in acquiring the services of the batter.
He was last seen in the IPL in the 2024 season for Delhi Capitals (DC). The right-hander played just eight matches and scored 198 runs at an average of 24.75 and a strike-rate of 163.63 with one half-century. He was released by DC ahead of the 2025 season.
The batter put up a cryptic post on his Instagram story, stating that he needs a break.
"NEED A BREAK," he wrote with a smiling emoji.
Below is the screenshot of his story on Instagram -
Shaw has played a total of 79 matches in his IPL career so far and has scored 1892 runs at an average of 23.94 and a strike-rate of 147.46 with 14 half-centuries. He made his debut in 2018 for DC and played for them till 2024.
When was Prithvi Shaw last seen playing competitive cricket?
While Prithvi Shaw has put up a story saying he needs a break, the cricketer was last seen playing competitive cricket in December last year and has been out of action since.
He played the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai. Featuring in nine matches, he scored 197 runs at an average of 21.88 and a strike-rate of 156.34 with a top score of 49.
As far as international cricket is concerned, Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs and a lone T20I for India. His numbers in Tests and ODIs have been impressive. He has made 339 runs from nine Test innings at an average of 42.37 with a hundred and two fifties.
The right-hander has scored 189 runs from six ODIs at an average of 31.50 and a strike-rate of 113.85. However, he has been out of the India team for a long time now, having last played a Test in 2020, ODI and T20I in 2021.
