"When you lose 1 match, you understand the importance of those 2 points" - Sanjay Bangar on MI's IPL 2025 playoff prospects

Former India player Sanjay Bangar has noted that questions are being raised about the Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2025 playoff chances just because they have lost one game. He highlighted that the five-time champions were virtually unstoppable when they won six consecutive matches and that the change in venue for their away game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) should help their cause.

With 14 points from 12 games, MI are placed fourth on the IPL 2025 points table. They might need to win both their remaining league games to qualify for the playoffs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about MI's IPL 2025 playoff prospects.

"When they won six consecutive games, it seemed like they were an unstoppable team. When you lose one match, you understand the importance of those two points. An advantage is that the match is not happening in Dharamsala. It will go in the Mumbai Indians' favor that the match against Punjab will be in Jaipur," he responded.

The former India all-rounder opined that MI will feel more at home in their away game against PBKS in Jaipur.

"Jaipur's pitch is slightly different. It's slightly slow and the ball stays low. It's not that conducive for stroke players. So Punjab's explosive batters will be stopped a little there. So the experience Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma have will be very handy there. I feel advantage Mumbai Indians," Bangar reasoned.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will restart their IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai on May 21. They will finish their league phase engagements by locking horns with the Punjab Kings in Jaipur on May 26.

"Will Ryan Rickelton be available or not?" - Sanjay Bangar on the challenges for MI in the remainder of IPL 2025

Ryan Rickelton (336) is MI's second-highest run-getter in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Sanjay Bangar noted that Ryan Rickelton's potential unavailability could be a challenge for the Mumbai Indians.

"What are the challenges? Will Ryan Rickelton be available or not, or whether he will be available for a few matches and go after that, because his name has come in the South African team for the World Test Championship final?" he said.

While acknowledging that Will Jacks might also potentially not be available, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that MI should reach the playoffs.

"Will Will Jacks play for England or not? So availability is a concern, but the Indian core is quite strong, and because of that, I feel they are still strong contenders to reach the top four. It might be difficult to finish in the top two, but I feel they should come in the top four easily," Bangar observed.

Will Jacks has been picked in the England squads for the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. While the T20I series will be played after the IPL 2025 final, the three ODIs clash with the playoffs.

