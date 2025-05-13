3 players RCB can sign if Rajat Patidar is ruled out of IPL 2025 ft. Sarfaraz Khan 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar is currently recovering from a finger injury which he sustained during RCB’s IPL match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3. Had the tournament not been suspended for a week due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, Patidar would have been forced to at least a couple of matches.

The temporary halt has allowed Patidar to recover in time to play RCB’s next matches. The new IPL updated schedule was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 12 (Monday), and the tournament is slated to restart on May 17 with RCB hosting the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Patidar sustained the injury during the match against CSK while fielding and was advised by the doctors to wear a splint to protect the finger and ensure that he doesn't practice for ten days before an assessment could be made on the injury.

Despite the tournament being halted for a week, there is a possibility Patidar might not make it to the XI for the clash against KKR. With the IPL playoffs and the England A tour on the horizon, where Patidar is expected to make the cut, RCB won't rush him in and wait for him to fully recover.

If Patidar is ruled out of the rest of the tournament, here are three possible replacement options that RCB can ponder on:

# 3. Harvik Desai

The wicket-keeper batter from Saurashtra could become a potential replacement option for RCB if Patidar doesn't recover in time to lead the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He rose to the limelight during the 2018 U 19 World Cup where he was part of India’s victorious campaign.

Now a 25-year-old, he has established himself in the domestic circuit, playing more than 50 first-class matches and 35 T20s so far. It was his 336-run season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2024, which earned him a place in the Mumbai Indians squad.

He scored 323 runs in the next season, thus further making himself an integral member of the Saurashtra set-up. He has a strike rate of nearly 140 in the shortest format and could make a difference if given an opportunity for RCB.

A brilliant batter against spin, Yash Dhull led India to the 2022 U19 World Cup win, but since then, he has fallen off the radar a bit. He was touted as one of the next big things in Indian cricket, but with age still on his side, Dhull could still make it big in the international circuit.

He has already played 30 first-class matches and has scored 2054 runs at an average of 45.64. Dhull is not as flamboyant as some of the young batters going around, but can play according to the game situation and has every shot up his sleeve.

Dhull uses the depth of the crease against the spinners brilliantly and could be a good option for RCB if he is given an opportunity in case Patidar gets ruled out. Dhull has all the frontfoot and backfoot shots but just needs to work on his power hitting to improve in the T20 format.

One of the finest batters against spin in Indian cricket at the moment, Sarfaraz Khan has established himself as a Test batter, but his technique has been found wanting, especially against the new ball. He is expected to be part of the England tour, but it remains to be seen whether he gets an opportunity in the XI.

Sarfaraz made his IPL debut for RCB in 2015 and made an immediate mark with his unorthodox shots towards the end of the innings. He has so far played 50 IPL matches but due to the lack of consistency, he has failed to cement his spot in the IPL.

He last played in the IPL for the Delhi Capitals in 2023 but failed to attract a buyer in the next two seasons. Despite his lack of consistency, Sarfaraz still remains a very good option in the middle overs. He has a wide range of shots and has the ability to manoeuvre the field when the team is under pressure

