Axar Patel makes Mitchell Starc perform famous Bollywood dialogue ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified May 14, 2025 16:41 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Axar Patel and Mitchell Starc. (Credits: Getty)

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel made teammate Mitchell Starc perform a famous Bollywood dialogue during an event ahead of IPL 2025 resumption. The video, uploaded by the franchise, was likely shot before the tournament was suspended.

Ad

Starc was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction despite playing an integral role in their title win last year. The left-arm fast bowler found a taker in the Capitals, who shelled out ₹11.75 crore in the auction.

He has shown flashes of brilliance, picking up 14 wickets in 12 matches at 27.79 alongside a fifer, which came against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

In the video shared by the Capitals on social media, the Aussie bowler's dialogue left Alyssa Healy, Starc's wife and Australian cricketer, in stitches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Rishte mein hum tumhaare baap lagte hain. Naam hai Mitchell Starc.(In terms of relationships, I am like your father. Name is Mitchell Starc)," he said.

Here's the video:

Ad

The IPL 2025 is set to resume on Saturday, May 17.

Mitchell Starc unlikely to turn up for the remaining matches of IPL 2025 - Reports

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)
Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Delhi Capitals could be without Starc's services for the remainder of the season. As per Cricbuzz, some overseas players are unlikely to return or miss the playoffs due to a clash with the international schedule. Starc is one of the players reportedly set to miss out completely.

Ad

The Capitals have already signed Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who also decided against returning for the remaining games. The Delhi-based franchise had won the first four matches of IPL 2025, but their form took a dip later in the tournament. With six wins in ten completed matches, the Capitals are currently fifth in the standings.

They will face the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in what will be a must-win encounter for the hosts.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications