Axar Patel makes Mitchell Starc perform famous Bollywood dialogue ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel made teammate Mitchell Starc perform a famous Bollywood dialogue during an event ahead of IPL 2025 resumption. The video, uploaded by the franchise, was likely shot before the tournament was suspended.

Starc was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction despite playing an integral role in their title win last year. The left-arm fast bowler found a taker in the Capitals, who shelled out ₹11.75 crore in the auction.

He has shown flashes of brilliance, picking up 14 wickets in 12 matches at 27.79 alongside a fifer, which came against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

In the video shared by the Capitals on social media, the Aussie bowler's dialogue left Alyssa Healy, Starc's wife and Australian cricketer, in stitches.

"Rishte mein hum tumhaare baap lagte hain. Naam hai Mitchell Starc.(In terms of relationships, I am like your father. Name is Mitchell Starc)," he said.

Here's the video:

The IPL 2025 is set to resume on Saturday, May 17.

Mitchell Starc unlikely to turn up for the remaining matches of IPL 2025 - Reports

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Delhi Capitals could be without Starc's services for the remainder of the season. As per Cricbuzz, some overseas players are unlikely to return or miss the playoffs due to a clash with the international schedule. Starc is one of the players reportedly set to miss out completely.

The Capitals have already signed Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who also decided against returning for the remaining games. The Delhi-based franchise had won the first four matches of IPL 2025, but their form took a dip later in the tournament. With six wins in ten completed matches, the Capitals are currently fifth in the standings.

They will face the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in what will be a must-win encounter for the hosts.

