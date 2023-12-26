Best men's ODI 11 of 2023 ft. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

The year 2023 has been quite a significant one as far as the ODI format is concerned. The 13th edition of the men's ODI World Cup in India was the highlight of it all with Australia emerging victorious for a record sixth time.

From the World Cup Qualifiers to the main event itself, and from the Asia Cup to numerous bilateral series that served as a precursor to the World Cup, ODIs dominated headlines across the cricketing landscape in 2023.

The jury remains out as far as its financial viability for the future is concerned. After the kind of year we've seen though, it won't be a surprise at all if the interest levels continue to remain up there.

We've seen the last of men's ODIs for 2023 with Bangladesh securing a first win over New Zealand in their backyard in the format over the weekend. It's as good a time as any to look back at the year gone by then and chalk out the best playing XI.

It was a hard task, mind you, with a host of stellar performers to pick from. But here's our attempt at the same with a few honorable mentions as well:

Openers - Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

In a year where they've won 27 out of 35 matches in ODIs, it's no surprise that this playing XI has a strong Indian presence. Leading the way is the dynamic opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who both enjoyed a stellar run to lead India into the final of the World Cup.

Rohit was at his aggressive best, piling up 1,255 runs at an average of 52.29 while the highlight was his strike rate of 117.07 and a total of 67 sixes, the most by any batter in a single year in the format. He was also at ease as captain and will assume the same role on this side.

Gill ends 2023 as the highest run-getter in the ODI format. Despite average returns at the World Cup, he amassed 1584 runs in 29 innings with nine fifties and five hundreds to his credit, including a double-hundred. An average of 63.36 and a strike rate of 105.45 in 2023 reiterates just why a superstar is upon us.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, and Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

The Player of the Tournament at the 2023 World Cup, Virat Kohli finishes 2023 as the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs behind Gill. He was the rock around whom the rest of the Indian batting lineup went all out in attack as he tallied 1,377 runs at a staggering average of 72.47 and a strike rate of just a shade under 100.

Kohli smashed eight half-centuries and six centuries while becoming the first man on the planet to breach the mark of 50 ODI tons, proving further why he is a behemoth like none other in the modern game.

Daryl Mitchell was the fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs for the year behind the aforementioned Indian troika. The New Zealander was instrumental in his side's semifinal finish at the World Cup and walloped 1,204 runs at an average of 52.34 and a strike rate of 100.24 with five centuries to his credit.

KL Rahul was a close contender for the wicket-keeper's slot but Heinrich Klaasen pips him as the gloveman who will also bat at No. 5. The South African was at his destructive best throughout the year and scored 927 runs in 22 ODI innings, averaging 46.35 with his strike-rate reading a gargantuan 140.66.

His 174 against Australia and his blazing 109 in the humidity of Mumbai where he tore into England's attack at the World Cup were easily amongst the most breathtaking ODI knocks of the calendar year.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell and Marco Jansen

One can argue about Glenn Maxwell's selection considering the sample size and the fact that 307 of his 413 runs came across two innings alone. But there simply was no better batting all-rounder who also doubled up as a finisher in the death overs and an average of 51.62 at a strike rate of 145.93 justify his impact this year.

Of course, one must also mention the small matter of 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.68 with his right-arm off-spin, apart from the fastest World Cup ton and arguably the greatest knock this format has seen when he ransacked Afghanistan for an unbeaten 201.

Marco Jansen walks into the XI as the pace-bowling all-rounder. The South African enjoyed his time in the sun in ODIs this year and was a menace in the powerplay with the ball, eventually finishing with 33 wickets from 20 matches in all even if his economy rate (6.37) was on the higher side.

He also chipped in with 406 runs at an average of 33.83 and a strike-rate of 116 to his credit, wielding his bat with invaluable cameos at No. 7.

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj

Three Indian bowlers constitute the frontline bowling unit alongside South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, who walks in as the specialist finger-spinner. He snared 27 wickets from 18 ODI outings this year at an economy rate of just 4.32 and was at his consistent and miserly best.

Partnering him and Maxwell in the spin department is Kuldeep Yadav, whose redemption hit a crescendo in 2023. With 49 scalps from 29 innings at 20.48 apiece and an economy rate of 4.61, the left-arm wrist-spinner was instrumental in India's cause as they dominated batting lineups aplenty. Kuldeep was also the Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup while he also enjoyed a good run at the World Cup.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will round off the bowling attack. Siraj, despite an ordinary World Cup, finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2023 with 44 wickets at 20.68 apiece. His 6/21 in the final of the Asia Cup blew Sri Lanka away as his pace and movement proved too hot to handle.

Shami was in splendid form during the World Cup even though he didn't play in the first four games. There was no stopping the speedster who bagged 43 wickets in just 19 matches in the format this year at 16.56 apiece and a stunning strike rate of 18.53, including four five-wicket hauls. Twenty-four of those 43 scalps came at the World Cup where he finished on top of the charts.

Honorable mentions for the best men's ODI XI of 2023:

Adam Zampa (Australia) - 38 wickets from 20 matches at 26.42 apiece, economy rate of 5.78.

KL Rahul (India) - 1060 runs at an average of 66.25, 7 fifties and 2 hundreds.

Aiden Markram (South Africa) - 1033 runs at an average of 51.65, 5 fifties and 3 hundreds.

Shoriful Islam (Bangladesh) - 32 wickets from 19 matches at 24.87 apiece, economy rate of 5.50.

Dawid Malan (England) - 995 runs from 18 matches at an average of 58.52, 5 fifties and 4 hundreds.

Best playing XI from men's ODIs in 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

What would your best playing XI from men's ODIs in 2023 read like? Have your say in the comments section below!

